Xi sends condolences to Duterte following Typhoon Odette disaster





President Rodrigo Duterte and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping discuss matters during a phone call to the Malacaang (Malago) Golf Clubhouse in Malacaang Park, Manila, August 27, 2021. King Rodriguez, presidential photo / file MANILA – Chinese President Xi Jinping offered his condolences to President Rodrigo Duterte after Typhoon Odette ravaged parts of the Philippines, according to a Chinese state news agency reported Tuesday. According to the Xinhua News Agency, Xi “was shocked” to learn that the Philippines was hit by the powerful typhoon. “Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as on his own behalf, expressed his deep condolences to the victims of the disaster and expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved and injured families,” Xinhua reported. Xi said China is ready to provide assistance to the Philippines. Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian in a separate statement said relief items from his office had been sent to areas devastated by Odette. Relief items, such as food parcels and sacks of rice, will be sent to Cebu, Leyte, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cagayan de Oro City, Surigao City, Negros Oriental and other areas. “Our hearts go out to all the Filipino families who were devastated by Typhoon Odette which claimed many lives as well as material losses,” Huang said. Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian: relief items from the Chinese Embassy en route to areas devastated by Typhoon Odette; China to support PH disaster relief efforts pic.twitter.com/Qb1rXG6YGa – Willard Cheng (@willardcheng) December 21, 2021 Odette’s (international name: Rai) death toll has reached 375, while 56 others are missing, according to data released Monday by the Philippine National Police (PNP). The majority of the deaths were recorded in the Caraga region (167) and the Central Visayas (170), while 24 were recorded in the Western Visayas, six in the Eastern Visayas, one in western Mindanao and seven in northern Mindanao, PNP said. – With a report by Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News RELATED VIDEO

