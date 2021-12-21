Trump allies help Overstock founder Patrick Byrne lead group pushing false election claims





Patrick M. Byrne, then president and CEO of Overstock.com, represents a photo at an Overstock warehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, the United States, Thursday, April 29, 2010.

George Frey | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Former Trump administration aide and leader of pro-Trump Christian group help Patrick Byrne, the multi-millionaire founder and former CEO of Overstock, lead a nonprofit that has pushed false allegations of a campaign plot , according to a file reviewed by CNBC.

The group, called America Project, is led in part by Emily Newman, who served as an adviser in President Donald Trump’s administration, according to the document. The disclosure report was filed this month in Delaware, according to the Florida Corporations Division website. The America Project has a mailing address in Sarasota, Florida.

Rob Weaver, who has a leadership role with Jericho March, a pro-Trump Christian coalition, is listed on the form as the group’s chief financial officer.

Byrne has previously said he injected $ 1 million into the group. The nonprofit is not legally required to disclose its donors.

The America Project spent more than $ 3 million to fund an election audit in Arizona that ended up showing Joe Biden defeated Trump in Maricopa County. Its website also lists three videos claiming there were major irregularities in the 2020 election. Federal and state officials said there was no widespread voter fraud in the last election.

Byrne isn’t the only wealthy businessman making false pro-Trump statements about election rigging. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told CNBC he spent $ 25 million to continue his own campaign crusade.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

The America Project leadership revelation comes as a House select committee investigates the deadly riot on Capitol Hill on January 6 and the role of Trump’s allies in organizing the events leading up to the insurrection. That day, lawmakers were voting to confirm Biden Electoral College’s victory over Trump. Trump himself has continued to spread lies about the election.

Newman was the White House liaison with the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services, and went on to become chief of staff to U.S. Agency for Global Media chief Michael Pack. She then worked with Trump’s legal adviser Sidney Powell and other attorneys in an unsuccessful election trial in Michigan that challenged the results in that state. Biden won Michigan.

Byrne and Newman were among a group of Trump loyalists who met with the then president at the White House last December to convince him to use his presidential powers to try to continue fighting the election results, according to a report by Axios. Powell was also reportedly at the White House meeting.

Weaver was an organizer of the Jericho March rally in Washington, DC, last December, according to a permit filed with the US Department of the Interior. The permit says the event was supposed to include a “manifestation of prayer and worship, consisting of peaceful protest, prayer and fasting, in support of integrity, transparency and electoral reform.”

Michael Flynn, a former Trump national security adviser who was pardoned by the former Commander-in-Chief, was a guest speaker at the Jericho March event.

Flynn is featured in a video promoting The America Project. One of his brothers, Joseph Flynn, can be seen in several videos on the group’s Rumble account. Michael Flynn was among a group of Trump allies who were subpoenaed by the special House committee investigating the deadly riot on Capitol Hill that took place on January 6.

Byrne, who also served as longtime CEO of online furniture retailer Overstock, has an estimated net worth of around $ 75 million, according to data compiled by Celebrity Net Worth. Earlier this year, he self-published a book titled “The Deep Rig: How Election Fraud Cost Donald J. Trump the White House, By a Man Who Did Not Vote for Him”. Byrne told the New Tang Dynasty Network earlier this year that he had contributed at least $ 1 million to Project America.

In that interview, in which he announced the founding of the group, Byrne said the 2020 election was a “fraudulent election,” a claim that several government officials on both sides of the aisle were not true. Former Trump attorney general William Barr, for example, said there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

During this interview with NTD, Byrne did not name the people who worked for the group, but described them as “killers” and “savvy operators I work with to continue the fight.” He went on to say that “we have some very smart and crafty initiates who do whatever moves you want to make.”

While the group’s aid fund’s Arizona audit found some voting discrepancies in Maricopa County in the 2020 election, county leaders said it also proved Biden won there, which is the largest county in Arizona.

Representatives for The America Project did not return a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/20/trump-allies-help-overstock-founder-patrick-byrne-push-false-election-claims.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos