Watch Live: PM Modi Highlights ‘True Women’s Empowerment’ in UP Through Government Programs | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several initiatives for women in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. After that, he began to address a program for which more than two Lakh women gathered on the parade ground. Watch Live: PM Modi speaks to SHGs in Prayagraj “I salute the holy land of Prayagraj, which is located at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, by bowing my head. For hundreds of years, Prayagraj has been a symbol of nari shakti, said the Prime Minister. Before going on stage, I spoke with women from various welfare plans, they shared discussions about self-confidence. The work for women’s empowerment carried out at the UP is observed by the country, he added. “The flow of progress in Uttar Pradesh cannot be stopped.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will address a program involving more than two Lakh women. The Prime Minister, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Deputy Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other leaders arrived at the scene shortly after 1 p.m. CM Yogi Adityanath greeted the Prime Minister with an idol of Goddess Durga. He will be in Prayagraj for two hours. Initiatives launched by PM Modi today include the transfer of 1000 crore online in Women’s Support Groups (SHG) 1.60 lakh accounts. This will benefit over 16 lakh rural women in UP, helping them to become self-reliant and financially independent. This online money transfer by PM Modi will go directly to their bank accounts. During the event, PM Modi also transferred an amount of over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program. The program provides a conditional cash transfer to a girl at different stages of her life. The total transfer is 15,000 per beneficiary. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for 202 manufacturing units of nutritional supplements (take-home rations) in 43 districts of Uttar Pradesh. These units are financed by the SHGs and will be built at a cost of approximately 1 crore for one unit. Before reaching the venue, PM Modi interacted with the business correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis) to encourage them. The PM will also pay a sum of 4000 as allowance for the first month on the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis. When these Sakhis start their work as home-based financial service providers at the local level, the government has provided an allowance for them for six months, so that these women stabilize in their work and then start earning money through commission on transactions.

