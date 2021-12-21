Even the First Lady condemns rapists





Iriana said this in a written statement Tuesday (12/21/21). After that, he and the wife of the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Wury Maruf Amin, and members of the Solidarity Action Organization for the Advanced Era of the Indonesian Cabinet (OASE KIM) met with survivors of sexual violence and immoral acts.

The meeting was held at the Social Protection Education and Training Center (BBPPKS), West Bandung Regency. They had time to speak with 12 survivors and a witness in an immoral crime case.





Iriana: “Therefore, the law must be treated with firmness and severity. The perpetrator should be punished as severely as possible based on his behavior.

Iriana said this was not just targeting the accused Herry Wirawan. On the contrary, he is against all rapists, especially child rapists.

However, the public is interpreting this statement because of the Herry Wirawan case.

In addition, the Herry Wirawan trial was specially escorted by the head of the West Java Attorney General’s Office (Kajati), Asep N. Mulyana. In fact, it was Kajati who acted as prosecutor in the trial of the Herry case before the Bandung District Court.

Kajati Asep told reporters on Tuesday (12/21/21) that in the Herry case, the prosecutor had divided the witnesses into several groups. Or groups.

Kajati Asep: “For efficiency, according to the fast procedural law, we propose to examine the students in a marathon. In the sense that there will be clusters.

That is, the witnesses are divided into groups. There is a group of victims, namely 12 female students who have been raped by Herry for five consecutive years since 2016.

There is a group of midwives. Who assisted in the birth of 11 babies who were raped by Herry. There is also a group of ASN (Civilian State Apparatus). Regarding the authorization of Islamic boarding schools and government social assistance to Islamic boarding schools and female students.

During yesterday’s trial (held behind closed doors), it was revealed that the student who was raped by Herry was ordered from Herry to apply for financial aid from the Smart Indonesia program. The money was cash, Herry took it.

If it is not divided into groups of witnesses, the trial process can take a long time.

Asep: “A trial with only two witnesses takes a long time. Then we are going to run a marathon. For example, if the PNS cluster is merged into one, it will be reviewed together under procedural law and we will follow the law. “

In Herry’s case, the trial was expedited. Usually, the hearing takes place once a week. “For this case, we schedule twice a week. Monday and Thursday,” Asep said.

The authorities are taking this matter very seriously. Perhaps because the level of crime committed by Herry is considered extraordinary. Defame the profession of ustaz.

Herry took advantage of his position as a professor of religion. Rape of dozens of students. Lasted five consecutive years. Give birth to 11 babies. However, babies are still used to seek donations for orphans.

An expert on child rapists, Professor Sherry Hamby, professor of psychological research at the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee, USA, explains in the scientific journal on her campus:

“Rapists have complete control over their victims. It is their first pleasure. Second pleasure: sex.”

He stressed, “Rape or sexual assault is not about sexual satisfaction or sexual interest. It’s more about dominating people.”

Obviously, the student victim of Herry imitated Herry’s words when he was about to rape: “You must obey the teacher’s orders. So the 13 to 15-year-old student obeyed and was raped.

Professor Hamby divides three types of rapists.

1) Opportunist. This guy takes every opportunity when he dominates people. Of course, against people weaker than the rapist. As soon as the opportunity presented itself, he acted.

2) Sadistic. The motive of this type of rapist is to humiliate, to humiliate the victim. For example: gang rape. Or against the victim the rapist hates so much.

3) Revenge. This guy has a heartache in the past, which sets in, in the soul. For example: Rapists have been mistreated by women, or rejected, or mistreated. He took revenge for a rape.

Herry Wirawan, has not been fully disclosed. Who is he? The press only mentions that he was born in Garut on May 19, 1985. Education: Islamic University of Nusantara, specialization in PAI management. Profession: educator. Status married with three children.

It has not been revealed how Herry’s past is. This disclosure is useful as important educational material. So that people like Herry don’t appear.

In that case, Herry could type in type number one: Opportunist. And, because he had power over many female students, he took full advantage of this opportunity.

From there, it can be used as a learning material for educators. That educators must be controlled. The Herry affair happened, certainly because it was out of control.

The author is a senior journalist