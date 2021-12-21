Globe editorial: Joe Bidens’ presidency is in big trouble and that’s good news for Donald Trump





US President Joe Biden after speaking on the November Jobs Report in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, December 3, 2021.Stefani Reynolds / The New York Times News Service

Joe Bidens’ presidency is in trouble. Last weekend she was brutally torpedoed by Senator Joe Manchin live on Fox News.

The US President’s signing bill was the Build Back Better Bill. It has been touted as the most ambitious overhaul of American social policy since Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal in the 1930s and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society in the 1960s. than social security (more generous than the Canada Pension Plan and created decades earlier); the legacy of Great Society includes Medicare and Medicaid health insurance for the elderly and the poor.

Build Back Better included an evolving list of promises, from clean energy to subsidized child care, free preschool, free community college, a Canada-style poverty-reducing children’s credit, and expanded health coverage. .

Mr Bidens’ Democratic Party has a slim majority in the House of Representatives, but the Senate is split 50-50. In adopting Build Back Better, Democrats cannot lose a single voice. For months, they tinkered with the bill and slashed it, in an attempt to woo Mr. Manchin, a Democrat from tiny, Republican-leaning West Virginia.

But on Sunday, the lawmaker appeared on television to announce that after all these months his own party has knotted together to try to appease, cajole or charm him into supporting at least part of the shot of Mr. Bidens, he’s out. After months of saying he was on the fence but persuasive, he’s off the fence with both feet on the other side.

This leaves the heart of Mr. Bidens’ agenda somewhere between limbo and non-existence. Which is why, in response to being caught off guard, the White House issued a scathing and deeply personal statement, in an unprecedented tone and directed against a fellow Democrat.

On Tuesday, according to the statement, Senator Manchin came to the White House and submitted to the president, in person, directly a written outline of a Build Back Better bill that was of the same size and scope as the President’s framework, and covered many of the same priorities.

The statement described the senators’ decision as a sudden and inexplicable turnaround in his position and a violation of his commitments to the president and fellow senators in the House and Senate.

There were more, and few of them involved words used when negotiations were still ongoing. The Biden administration tried to save face, having been turned down at the altar by someone who had gone on television to tell the world he would not show up to church, without even a prior appeal to his intention.

For Canada, the sudden transfer of Build Back Better somewhere between the intensive care unit and the morgue has a small advantage. The bill provided for big subsidies for buyers of electric cars, but only American-made vehicles. In addition to violating the spirit of every trade agreement between Canada and the United States, such subsidies would disintegrate the integrated supply chains of auto manufacturing in North America and crush Canada’s auto industry.

But most of the rest of Build Back Better was about funding programs to make America a little less unequal, poor, sick, and resentful. Which, given that they lived next door, is something that Canadians should support.

Among its peers in the developed world, the United States stands out with high levels of income inequality and poverty, and low levels of economic mobility.

The United States has relatively low taxes and a weak social safety net, and although no country spends more per capita on health care, tens of millions of Americans do not have health insurance. The average American works more hours than a Canadian; gets less (or no) vacation, sick leave or parental leave; and died three years earlier.

Mr Manchin represents one of the poorest states, so one would expect him to support Mr Bidens’ old-fashioned, pre-awakened economic agenda. His constituents would be among those who would benefit most from a stronger safety net, support for working parents, better health coverage and more educational opportunities.

However, Mr Manchin is also a Democrat in a state with an increasingly pronounced Republican tendency. In 2020, Donald Trump won 69% of the vote. The senators’ U-turn helps their own political fortunes. But he just rolled over Mr. Biden.

