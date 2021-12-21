Lira rallies as Erdogan unveils new financial plan, but nervousness prevails

Turkish markets continued to be in the throes of volatility today despite emergency government measures announced on Monday to save the ailing Turkish lira. The Borsa Istanbul, the country’s main stock index, fell 7.9%, triggering a new circuit breaker. The pound hovered between gains and losses after rising as much as 20% against the dollar yesterday. Five-year credit default swaps, an indicator of Turkey’s sovereign risk premium, continued to hover near its highest for more than a year, Reuters reported.

In what many market analysts saw as the ultimate gamble, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed a plan whereby the Turkish Treasury will compensate holders of lira deposits for losses incurred if the decline in the national currency were to exceed the interest rate. Critics point out that the move shifts the burden of Erdogan’s obsession with keeping interest rates as low as possible, which is seen as one of the main reasons the pound has lost more than half of its value this year, directly to taxpayers. In addition, it is a roundabout hike in interest rates.

The greenback rose from a high of around 17 lira to the dollar to around 13 following the package’s announcement and was trading at around 12.59 shortly after markets opened in New York.

30 years of hedging emerging markets and I’ve never seen FX volatility in any currency like we’ve seen in Turkey today. Simply incredible. pic.twitter.com/QUPThQec1R Timothy Ash (@tashecon) 20 December 2021

Wolfango Piccoli, a Turkish analyst with London-based consultancy Teneo, said in a research note: This huge hike in interest linked to exchange rates means that taxpayers will finance the rich so they don’t lose out on the [foreign exchange] front.”

A London-based investment banker not speaking for the allotment told Al-Monitor: The initial reaction has been very positive, but the fact that there is no upper limit set for the measurement of deposits raises concerns about whether the state can really guarantee everyone’s deposits. “

The banker continued, what has not changed however is that the real interest rate of the lira relative to inflation is much more negative and when you see the G7 countries moving already to increase rates to fight inflation. That Turkey is moving against the tide in this way means that it is more a question of putting a towel in the dam to prevent it from bursting.

Currency is still at unprecedented lows since the introduction of the New Turkish Lira against the US dollar [in 2005] and it has never been so volatile. It is a disaster for industrialists, which is why the stock market is in turmoil. The key is where the exchange rate settles, if at all. If he starts to fall again, Erdogan is in great difficulty. Any move beyond 15-16 against the dollar, bank failures are a real possibility and hyperinflation is still in the cards, the source concluded.

The government has not indicated how the scheme will be funded, another major concern. The Treasury said it would be available to individuals but not businesses and that they would have to commit to locking in their money for at least three months to be eligible.

Erdogan is set to be re-elected in 2023 and the move is apparently calculated to attract deposits to banks, which in turn can provide cheap credit, support growth and reduce unemployment. Economists doubt he can succeed.

This whole mechanism is designed to allow the continued pumping of credit to support growth. It may work a bit, but ultimately credit is inflationary AND will make the current account positive again. Then it won’t work and the treasury will be on the hook. Recipe for pain. Can Okar (@canokar) December 21, 2021

The Turkish opposition seems to believe that the dismal state of the economy is the death knell for Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party, which has governed uninterruptedly since 2002. It should shed its growing complacency, warn. commentators. Erdogan continues to ignore their demands for early polls and says the legislative and presidential elections will go ahead as planned, giving him plenty of time to pull more rabbits out of his hat.

Ozer Sencar, a respected pollster, lamented in a tweet how difficult it is to get the attention of those who highlight Erdogan’s economic failures and don’t appreciate his great competence in elections.

Despite rising unemployment and soaring prices for basic commodities such as bread, Erdogans’ alliance with far-right nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli is, according to Sencar’s Metropoll, neck and neck with a group opposition parties led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his pro-secular Republican peoples. Party.

From his tenure as mayor of Istanbul in 1994, Erdogan has carved out a cult following among millions of men and women, including non-religious Turks and pious Kurds.

Turkish small business owners in Malatya celebrated the sharp decline of the US dollar against the Turkish lira by burning US banknotes and dancing pic.twitter.com/ujhReaK3kH Ragp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) December 21, 2021

His continued appeal was made evident today as crowds in the predominantly Kurdish province of Malatya celebrated the falling dollars, dancing to the beat of a drum and throwing dollar bills into the air in the air. chanting: Leave it [enemy] explode with envy, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.