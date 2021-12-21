Report: Amazon hid negative reviews of Xi Jinping’s books, promoted propaganda to appease China





Amazon.com has promoted Chinese propaganda and removed negative reviews from Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s collections of texts and speeches in order to maintain access to the Chinese market, according to a new report by Reuters Friday. According to two people familiar with the decision, Amazon was selling collections of Xi’s texts, including “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” when the Chinese government contacted the online retail giant in 2019, asking it to turn off its characteristic ratings and comments after negative reviews began to surface. A Reuters source said China’s censorship calls came after the first negative opinion was posted on the website. “I think the issue was below five stars,” the highest rating for Amazon’s five-point system, ”the other source said. Currently, no reviews exist on Amazon website for various text versions of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China”. For other books like “Secretary General Xi Jinping’s Important Speech Series” and “Thirty Lectures on Xi Jinping’s Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era”, only five-star reviews can be found. on the website. Negative reviews can still be found for some of Xi’s works on the U.S. version of the website, with many negative reviews since Reuters first reported the company’s censorship for its China-oriented website. The 2019 censorship actions are said to be part of a significant decade-long effort by Amazon to maintain a positive trade relationship with China, which is one of the world’s largest markets. According to an internal 2018 document shared with Reuters, Amazon acknowledged that “ideological control and propaganda are at the heart of the toolkit for the Communist Party to achieve and maintain its success” in China. Although he noted the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ‘s heavy reliance on ideological control and propaganda to achieve stability in its government, the company said, “We are not judging whether this is so. is good or bad. The 2018 document was part of a briefing for Jay Carney, Amazon’s global lobbyist. Prior to working for Amazon, Carney was White House press secretary for President Barack Obama from 2011 to 2014. The backgrounders further informed Carney that Amazon’s Kindle e-reader service had “operated in China in a political gray area” as the company struggled to obtain a license to sell many of its e-books in the world. country. The backgrounders said that, given Amazon’s legal gray area with Kindle eBook operations, the “key element in protecting” their business operations with China was “Project Chinabooks.” The China Books Project ”was a project intended to win favor with Chinese regulators. The project included a special sales portal linked to a list of books related to China. Many of the books were apolitical titles, such as Chinese-language textbooks, cookbooks, and children’s bedtime storybooks, but also included a number of more political titles intended to amplify the CCP’s narratives. One book in particular from Amazon’s China Books project, “Incredible Xinjiang: Stories of Passion and Heritage,” promotes an idyllic view of life in Xinjiang, where an estimated 1.8 million predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are said to be. held in internment camps by the Chinese government. The book includes passages from a region-based online comedy show and quotes an actor who plays a Uyghur “country buddy” character, who said ethnicity is “not an issue” in Xinjiang. . Other books on Amazon’s Chinabooks project describe China’s efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in very positive terms. Amazon’s China Books project did not generate significant revenue, Reuters said, but Amazon viewed the project as crucial to gaining support in China as it expanded its Kindle services to the Chinese market. Responding to a request for comment from Reuters, Amazon said it “complies with all applicable laws and regulations wherever we operate, and China is no exception.” The e-commerce giant added that “as a bookseller, we believe in providing access to the written word and to diverse perspectives. This includes books that some may find objectionable.

