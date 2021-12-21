Politics
PM Modi to launch several development initiatives in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Thursday and launch several development initiatives, including the inauguration and laying of the foundation stones for 22 projects worth more than Rs 870 crore, his office said on Tuesday.
The prime minister has constantly strived to work for the development and economic advancement of his constituency of Lok Sabha, Varanasi, the prime minister’s office (PMO) said in a statement.
Continuing in this direction, he will travel to Varanasi and launch several development initiatives on Thursday around 1 p.m., he added.
The Prime Minister will lay the first stone of “Banas Dairy Sankul” at the Food Park of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Authority, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi.
Spread over 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of around Rs 475 crore and will have a facility to process five lakh liters of milk per day, the PMO said.
This will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers in the region by creating new opportunities for them, he added.
Modi will also digitally transfer a bonus of around Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of over 1.7 lakh of milk producers associated with the Banas dairy.
He will lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity production plant for a factory of the Cooperative Union of Milk Producers at Ramnagar in Varanasi, the statement said.
This will be a key step towards energy self-sufficiency for the plant, the PMO said.
Modi will also launch a dedicated portal and logo for the Dairy Conformity Assessment System, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with assistance from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).
The unified logo, featuring both the BIS logo and the NDDB quality mark, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and reassure the public about the quality of dairy products.
In another effort to reduce the number of land tenure issues at the local level, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute the rural residential rights dossier, “Gharauni”, under the Swamitva program of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj to more of 20 lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh, PMO said.
The program will also see Modi inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 22 development projects worth over Rs 870 crore, he said, adding that this would further strengthen the ongoing 360-degree transformation of Varanasi.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple urban development projects, including six redevelopment projects in Old Kashi neighborhoods, a parking lot and surface in Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, a wastewater treatment plant in the village of Ramna and the establishment of advanced surveillance. cameras at 720 locations as part of the Smart City mission.
Projects in the education sector to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the Union Ministry of Education’s Interuniversity Teacher Training Center, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore, and a center training center at the Central Institute for Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over 7 crore rupees, PMO said.
In addition, residential apartments and staff quarters at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and ITI, Karaundi, will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.
In the health sector, a project comprising a home for doctors, a home for nurses and a foster home, amounting to Rs 130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister .
It will also inaugurate a 50-bed integrated Ayush hospital in Bhadrasi, the statement said.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 49 crore government homeopathic medicine college in Pindra tehsil as part of the Ayush mission.
In the road sector, Modi will lay the foundation stone for two “four to six lane” road widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi, the statement said.
This will improve Varanasi’s connectivity and be a step towards solving the city’s traffic jam problem, he added.
To boost the tourism potential of the holy city, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the first phase of the tourism development project linked to the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.
Other projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a rapid breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, the South Asia Regional Center in Varanasi, a regional laboratory for reference standards in the village of Payakpur and a building of lawyers in Pindra tehsil, the PMO said.
