President Jokowi inaugurates Kaltara green industrial zone





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo inaugurated Tuesday (12/21/2021). President Jokowi paid a working visit to North Kalimantan Province (Kaltara). On this occasion, the president inaugurated the Indonesian green industrial zone of the regency of Bulungan, in the province of North Kalimantan (Kaltara).

“And in saying Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, I declare today that the inauguration of Indonesia’s green industrial zone has started in Bulungan regency in North Kalimantan”, he said, Tuesday 22/12 / 2021. He said that this field is a collaboration between Indonesia and investors from various countries. Among them are investors from China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Jokowi said this area will be the largest in the world. “Everyone will join. And we hope that it will become the biggest green industrial zone in the world. Not North Kalimantan, not Indonesia, but the world. Because so far it covers 16,400 hectares of land. And the target is 30,000 hectares, ”he said. Further, Jokowi said that the development of this green industrial zone marks the beginning of a leap in Indonesia’s economic transformation, where Indonesia can manage natural resources from upstream to downstream. “And above all the creation of huge employment opportunities. It will also provide income to the state, income to the state in both tax and non-tax form,” said the former governor of DKI. Photo: Setpres / Agus Suparto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idxchannel.com/foto-1/foto/presiden-jokowi-groundbreaking-kawasan-industri-hijau-di-kaltara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos