Politics
Boris Johnson rules out new Covid restrictions in England ahead of Christmas
Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that he would no longer introduce coronavirus restrictions in England before Christmas, but warned that additional measures may be needed next week.
Following a backlash from cabinet this week, the British Prime Minister dropped proposals to immediately restrict “blackouts” on indoor gatherings as ministers wait for more data on the seriousness of the Omicron variant.
Great Britain registered 90,629 new cases of Covid-19 Tuesday, up 52% from the same day last week. However, the growth rate appears to have slowed down slightly, dropping from the December 16 high to nearly 75% week-on-week.
Speaking from Downing Street, Johnson warned that Omicron continued to spread “at unprecedented speed” and that the UK situation remained “extremely difficult”. But he said further restrictions were not needed immediately.
“Given the lingering uncertainty over several things – the severity of Omicron, the uncertainty over the hospitalization rate or the impact of vaccine rollout or boosters – we don’t think today there is enough evidence to justify stricter measures before Christmas, “he said.
But the prime minister warned he was “ready to take action” if the situation deteriorated. “Of course, we cannot rule out further measures after Christmas and we will keep a constant eye on the data and we will do whatever it takes to protect public health. “
During this time, Scotland chose enforce restrictions on public gatherings, canceling large-scale New Year’s celebrations and barring crowds from participating in soccer games and other sports during the holiday season.
Johnson’s decision not to apply new restrictions was in part due to objections from the majority of cabinet ministers. Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary, was among those who told cabinet on Monday that there must be “compelling” data to justify further restrictions.
The government is awaiting the latest analysis on the severity of the Omicron wave from researchers at Imperial College London, expected on Wednesday.
Last week, the research team, led by government science adviser Professor Neil Ferguson, found “no evidence” that Omicron had a lower intrinsic severity than the Delta variant, but they warned that the hospitalization data were “very limited”.
In London, the first region of the UK to be hit by the Omicron wave, hospitalizations for Covid-19 hit their highest level since February 8, with 245 patients admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours .
Weekly hospital admissions in London rose 41% as of December 19, but early data suggests this may be due to more patients testing positive on admission rather than being treated directly for Covid-19.
The prime minister urged caution during the holiday period and said guidelines should always be followed on wearing indoor masks, ventilating rooms and testing before visiting vulnerable or elderly relatives .
“What this means is people can move forward with their Christmas plans, but the situation remains finely balanced and I urge everyone to exercise caution, continue to protect themselves and protect those close to them, especially vulnerable people, ”he added.
On Tuesday evening, Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty held a virtual briefing with MPs and peers chaired by Health Minister Edward Argar.
One MP said: “Whitty said they are obviously looking at January and that could be the crux.” Another added: “The counselors have been very direct with us saying there is a lot of unknowns about the disease at this time. . . this is obviously why the government is having such a hard time finding the right balance ”.
In Scotland, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that for three weeks from December 26 the Scottish government plans to limit indoor events to 100 people standing or 200 seated, and outdoor events to a maximum of 500.
“This will, of course, make sports matches, including football, without spectators,” Sturgeon said. “This will also mean, unfortunately, that Hogmanay’s large-scale celebrations, including [those] planned here in our capital, will not take place.
Health officials in England have warned the decision to delay restrictions will contribute to hospital pressure.
“It remains to be seen when, rather than if, new restrictions will be put in place to curb the rapid spread of Omicron,” said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents organizations in the healthcare sector. He added that the NHS was facing a “dangerous situation in which the increase in the number of patients coincides with the increase in the number of sick NHS employees”.
