Politics
Why Erdogan’s unorthodox Turkish economic experiment isn’t working
As recently as this weekend, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his unorthodox theory that lowering interest rates will generate a “new economic model” for his country.
The president said the rate cut would reduce inflation and increase investment, employment and exports, thereby strengthening Turkey’s independence from other countries.
Yet his economic experience of lowering interest rates in the face of inflation, rather than raising them, has plunged his country into crisis with a crumbling currency, rising prices, and companies grappling with crashes. input costs and severe hardship, especially among the poorest.
This indicates that Erdogan’s notions are deeply flawed – as is standard economic theory, which suggests that higher interest rates are needed to defend a currency by deterring capital outflows, reducing domestic spending, and demonstrating that the authorities are serious about preventing an inflationary spiral.
Inflation in Turkey is heading towards 30% after the pound lost more than half of its value against the US dollar this fall – despite a rebound late Monday after Erdogan announced measures to compensate book holders in banks in the event of further currency depreciation.
Yet the business community has itself questioned the role of speculative money flows in and out of emerging economies and traditional theories, led by Professor Hélène Rey of the London Business School, who noted in 2013 that emerging markets were often at the mercy of capital flows driven by the policies of the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks.
The IMF even sketched out a model in which higher interest rates could lead to higher inflation. the work document by former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard and colleagues noted that large inflows of capital into an emerging economy – often triggered by high interest rates – can lead to “credit booms and increased of production ”and inflation.
But although the IMF – the high priest of economic orthodoxy – publishes articles like this, these circumstances do not apply to Turkey.
The country has recorded persistent deficits on its current account as imports regularly exceed exports, and suffers from stubbornly high inflation: the annual rate has been above 10 percent for almost all of the past five years. This suggests an underlying price growth problem that is ingrained in the system and that policy has done little to eliminate.
Earlier this month, the OECD in Paris said Turkey’s inflationary pressures had been further bolstered this year by soft loans to domestic businesses since the start of the pandemic, which has helped fuel “growth sustained “driven by exports, leaving its 2021 production higher than that of the OECD. expected before the Covid-19 hit.
The OECD also warned that Turkey was likely to be “subject to new potential pressures from wages, import costs and producer prices.”
Harvard Kennedy School professor Dani Rodrik said that for years Erdogan had been riding a wave of capital inflows drawn to Turkey by slightly higher interest rate margins.
“One of the myths of financial globalization is that it imposes[economic] discipline, ”Rodrik said, suggesting that financial markets would ensure countries have credible and sustainable policies that attract foreign liquidity. “In Turkey, it was the opposite. Turkey’s economic experiment lasted much longer than it should have, thanks to a more elastic supply of finance. As a result, the economic costs will be greater.
Rodrik and the IMF both argue that even if higher interest rates helped attract inflows that raised spending and domestic inflation, Ankara’s correct response would have been to offset the effect with a policy. stricter, by accepting slower growth in order to consolidate longer-term stability and precisely prevent the crisis of confidence that Turkey has suffered in recent weeks.
Instead, Erdogan did the opposite, aided by a hand-picked central bank governor. Turkey cut its short-term policy rate from 19 percent in September to 14 percent on December 16, in a series of expansionary measures.
The intention was to gradually lower the value of the Turkish lira and boost exports by increasing the competitiveness of small manufacturing companies, while shifting spending from imports to domestic goods and services.
Although the current account deficit has turned into surplus since August, it has come at a huge cost to the credibility of Ankara’s economic policy and the livelihoods of the Turkish people.
The official inflation rate exceeded 20 percent in November, with prices rising 3.5 percent that month alone. Many observers consider this to be an underestimation of the real pace of inflation. Nonetheless, it is expected to increase in December when the effects of the Turkish Lira crash take hold on import prices.
Worse, the fall of the pound inflated corporate and government debts, which increased their borrowings in foreign currencies. Turkey’s non-financial corporate debt has grown 20 percentage points of gross domestic product since the start of the pandemic, the highest among emerging economies, according to OECD estimates.
Even interest rate cuts no longer ease corporate financial conditions, as financial markets now demand greater risk compensation. Turkish government bond yields rose sharply as foreign and domestic investors lost faith in the pound and sought the safety of hard currencies.
With soaring import prices, economic conditions threaten to crush domestic demand; a recent 50 percent increase in the minimum wage will erase the cost benefits of depreciating currency, according to Tim Ash of BlueBay Asset Management.
“Yes [Erdogan] had managed to hold [the line] when there were 10 lire in [US] dollar, maybe they had a chance but now that inflation is out of the bag the competitive advantage is going to disappear and we are in a devaluation inflation spiral, ”Ash said.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/4a7303dc-9bf6-4a70-8078-13f98edc30b4
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]