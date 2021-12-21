Why Erdogan’s unorthodox Turkish economic experiment isn’t working

As recently as this weekend, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his unorthodox theory that lowering interest rates will generate a “new economic model” for his country.

The president said the rate cut would reduce inflation and increase investment, employment and exports, thereby strengthening Turkey’s independence from other countries.

Yet his economic experience of lowering interest rates in the face of inflation, rather than raising them, has plunged his country into crisis with a crumbling currency, rising prices, and companies grappling with crashes. input costs and severe hardship, especially among the poorest.

This indicates that Erdogan’s notions are deeply flawed – as is standard economic theory, which suggests that higher interest rates are needed to defend a currency by deterring capital outflows, reducing domestic spending, and demonstrating that the authorities are serious about preventing an inflationary spiral.

Inflation in Turkey is heading towards 30% after the pound lost more than half of its value against the US dollar this fall – despite a rebound late Monday after Erdogan announced measures to compensate book holders in banks in the event of further currency depreciation.

Yet the business community has itself questioned the role of speculative money flows in and out of emerging economies and traditional theories, led by Professor Hélène Rey of the London Business School, who noted in 2013 that emerging markets were often at the mercy of capital flows driven by the policies of the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks.

The IMF even sketched out a model in which higher interest rates could lead to higher inflation. the work document by former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard and colleagues noted that large inflows of capital into an emerging economy – often triggered by high interest rates – can lead to “credit booms and increased of production ”and inflation.

But although the IMF – the high priest of economic orthodoxy – publishes articles like this, these circumstances do not apply to Turkey.

The country has recorded persistent deficits on its current account as imports regularly exceed exports, and suffers from stubbornly high inflation: the annual rate has been above 10 percent for almost all of the past five years. This suggests an underlying price growth problem that is ingrained in the system and that policy has done little to eliminate.

Earlier this month, the OECD in Paris said Turkey’s inflationary pressures had been further bolstered this year by soft loans to domestic businesses since the start of the pandemic, which has helped fuel “growth sustained “driven by exports, leaving its 2021 production higher than that of the OECD. expected before the Covid-19 hit.

The OECD also warned that Turkey was likely to be “subject to new potential pressures from wages, import costs and producer prices.”

Harvard Kennedy School professor Dani Rodrik said that for years Erdogan had been riding a wave of capital inflows drawn to Turkey by slightly higher interest rate margins.

“One of the myths of financial globalization is that it imposes[economic] discipline, ”Rodrik said, suggesting that financial markets would ensure countries have credible and sustainable policies that attract foreign liquidity. “In Turkey, it was the opposite. Turkey’s economic experiment lasted much longer than it should have, thanks to a more elastic supply of finance. As a result, the economic costs will be greater.

Rodrik and the IMF both argue that even if higher interest rates helped attract inflows that raised spending and domestic inflation, Ankara’s correct response would have been to offset the effect with a policy. stricter, by accepting slower growth in order to consolidate longer-term stability and precisely prevent the crisis of confidence that Turkey has suffered in recent weeks.

Instead, Erdogan did the opposite, aided by a hand-picked central bank governor. Turkey cut its short-term policy rate from 19 percent in September to 14 percent on December 16, in a series of expansionary measures.

The intention was to gradually lower the value of the Turkish lira and boost exports by increasing the competitiveness of small manufacturing companies, while shifting spending from imports to domestic goods and services.

Although the current account deficit has turned into surplus since August, it has come at a huge cost to the credibility of Ankara’s economic policy and the livelihoods of the Turkish people.

The official inflation rate exceeded 20 percent in November, with prices rising 3.5 percent that month alone. Many observers consider this to be an underestimation of the real pace of inflation. Nonetheless, it is expected to increase in December when the effects of the Turkish Lira crash take hold on import prices.

Worse, the fall of the pound inflated corporate and government debts, which increased their borrowings in foreign currencies. Turkey’s non-financial corporate debt has grown 20 percentage points of gross domestic product since the start of the pandemic, the highest among emerging economies, according to OECD estimates.

Even interest rate cuts no longer ease corporate financial conditions, as financial markets now demand greater risk compensation. Turkish government bond yields rose sharply as foreign and domestic investors lost faith in the pound and sought the safety of hard currencies.

With soaring import prices, economic conditions threaten to crush domestic demand; a recent 50 percent increase in the minimum wage will erase the cost benefits of depreciating currency, according to Tim Ash of BlueBay Asset Management.

“Yes [Erdogan] had managed to hold [the line] when there were 10 lire in [US] dollar, maybe they had a chance but now that inflation is out of the bag the competitive advantage is going to disappear and we are in a devaluation inflation spiral, ”Ash said.