Former President Trump booed after revealing he received COVID-19 booster injection





Former President Donald Trump revealed to an audience in Dallas that he received the COVID-19 booster, according to CNN.

The closed-door press conference in Dallas was another stop on his tour with former Fox News host Bill OReilly.

According to a video posted by No Spin News on Twitter, the former Fox News host said the president and I are upset. He then asked Trump: Did you get the recall?

Yes, Trump said, receiving the boos from the public. Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, Trump said in the video. It’s okay, it’s a very small group there. Before the question, Trump praised his administration’s efforts to develop the three COVID-19 vaccines, adding that we have done something historic, according to CBS News. He even urged supporters to take credit for saving tens of millions of lives.

The report adds that the former president did not disclose his immunization status, while former Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials did. Trump also refused to receive the vaccine on camera.

In an interview with Fox host Maria Bartiromo in August, Trump criticized the recall shots, according to The Daily Beast.

Sounds like the lucrative Pfizer operation to me, okay? Trump said. Think about the money involved, this is all just crazy. You wouldn’t think you would need a booster. You know when these first came out they were good for life.

