Amazon drops reviews of Xi Jinping’s book





AGI – US online retail giant Amazon has removed all criticism and negative reviews of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s essay “The Governance of China” from its website Amazon.cn. This is what Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources who confirm what appears to be the latest example of a major Western group’s compliance with pressure from China to maintain its activities in the Asian country. Demand would have reached Amazon two years ago, but it only emerged today. Amazon itself does not openly deny Beijing’s censorship demand: the group “complies with all applicable laws and regulations wherever it operates, and China is no exception,” the e-giant said. trade in a press release. The warm invitation would come following the discovery of comments and reviews deemed unflattering, according to two sources familiar with the matter: in particular, an openly negative comment would have triggered the decision to impose a ban on comments and ratings on Amazon. . “I think the problem was less than five starsa source told Reuters, and Amazon reportedly accepted the request as some sort of price to pay for continuing to do business in China. Already in 2018, however, on the basis of a document circulated internally, Amazon reportedly underlined the difficulties of doing business in China. Among these are identified “ideological control and propaganda” as tools used by the Chinese Communist Party to maintain its grip on the country. Many Western groups that have had problems with their positions have recently been targeted by the Chinese government: in recent months, it is the turn of clothing giants, like H&M, to make the decision not to buy cotton in Xinjiang, following allegations of exploitation of forced labor by local authorities against Uyghurs. “The Governance of China”, published in Italian under the title “Governare la Cina”, is the book, periodically updated, which contains the speeches of the Chinese president, both oral and written, since he ascended to the party summit and state. In addition to the substantial volumes signed by the Chinese leader, even the vast majority of books on the subject of Xi on the Amazon.cn site do not have the possibility of adding comments or notes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.agi.it/estero/news/2021-12-21/cina-amazon-rimuove-critiche-libro-xi-14982454/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos