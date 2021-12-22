President Joko Widodo hands over land rights certificates to residents of North Kalimantan





Infonawacita.com, TARAKAN – President Joko Widodo presented 13,455 Land Rights Certificates to communities in Tarakan Town and Bulungan Regency in North Kalimantan. The certificate was presented to the Telaga Keramat Indoor Tennis Building, Tarakan City on Tuesday (12/21/2021). “I am happy that this afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, all have a certificate. It is the legal certainty of the land rights that you have, the President said in his remarks during the handover. The head of state said he often hears complaints from the public about land disputes. The President also instructed his staff to expedite the completion of certificate matters so that the public can obtain them immediately. “I ordered the minister at that time, on the helicopter, sir, that what belonged to the community be immediately certified and handed over to them, so that they did not suddenly come from outside, either from Jakarta, or outside, holding the rights to the business or property certificates, he said. Over the past five years, the president continued, the government has released around 25 million certificates to the public. A total of 41 million other certificates have been completed and are ready to be released to the public. The President also appreciated those who worked hard to expedite the attainment of the certificate. I thank the BPN regional office, the BPN office in the district / town that I heard is working hard to get the certificate. Don’t let anyone take care of the certificate until it hasn’t been completed in years, nothing. Now it was given immediately and quickly, the head of state said. On this occasion, President Jokowi asked his staff to increase the target of delivering land certificates to the people of North Kalimantan by 2022. I ask that for 2022, the minister, in the province of North Kalimantan, please increase it by 50% plus the target, the president said. Also present at the presentation of the certificate were the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the minister of agrarian affairs / head of BPN and regional planning Sofyan Djalil, the minister of industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Governor of North Kalimantan Zainal Arifin Paliwang, and Mayor of Tarakan Khairul. (*** / Sian)

