Donald Trump booed by his own supporters for having had the Covid booster shot





Former US President Donald Trump was booed by some of his own supporters at a rally on Monday after revealing he had received the Covid booster vaccine.

The 75-year-old was speaking on the final leg of his historic Florida and Texas tour alongside former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly.

Speaking to a crowd of mostly unmasked supporters at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Mr Trump described the Covid vaccine as life-saving.

“Look, we did something historic, we saved tens of millions of lives around the world when together we all made a vaccine,” he said.

It was going to wreak havoc on the country way beyond what it is right now, take credit for it … it’s great, what we did is historic. Don’t let them win, “he added.

The 45th President of the United States has also told his supporters that they “shouldn’t be forced” to get the vaccine if they don’t want to.

The taunts came after political commentator Bill O’Reilly told the crowd “the president and I are upset.”

When the couple then confirmed that they had both received their third dose of the Covid vaccine, some in the crowd started booing.

The Republican then urged his supporters to calm down and dismissed the boos as coming from a small part of the crowd.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t… it’s okay, it’s a very small group up there,” he said.

Mr Trump was booed earlier this year when he told his supporters he had received the Pfizer vaccine.

At a rally in Alabama in August, the former president told fans the jab is working.

“I recommend taking the vaccine, I did, it’s fine … you have your freedoms but I took the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know.”

Mr Trump – from New York – spent the weekend in hospital after testing positive for Covid in October 2020, a month before losing the presidential election to Joe Biden.

