



Amazon has reportedly succumbed to pressure from Beijing to cleanse its Chinese website of critics looking for a book written by the country’s leader. US-based online retailer has turned off President Xi Jinping’s ratings, comments and criticism The governance of China, a book of his speeches and writings, according to a report by Reuters. One source told the outlet that a negative review of Xi’s book motivated the edict, while the other said they believed “the issue was less than five stars.” DC-AREA RADIO STATION HAS BROADCAST CHINESE PROPAGANDA FOR YEARS: REPORT A 2018 internal briefing cited in the report indicates that a growing number of requests from (Chinese) watchdogs to remove certain content, most of it politically sensitive. ” An Amazon spokesperson told the outlet that the company complies with all applicable laws and regulations, wherever we operate, and China is no exception. Research on Amazon.cn shows other books written by or about Xi have had their commenting and rating functions disabled, according to The temperature, who reported from Xi’s Party Propaganda Department books on his thoughts and speeches were mostly found to have a single five-star rating. One exception was a reader of his speeches in 2016, which had 20 comments, 19 five-star ratings and one four-star rating, according to the report. Those in government can study it, but there’s no need for Amazon workers, according to the four-star review. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Amazon did not respond to the the Washington Examiner request for comment.

