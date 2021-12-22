Hold Corrupt Around You Accountable, PTI MP Says Prime Minister Imran Khan





A file photo of PTI MP Noor Alam Khan PTI MP Noor Alam Khan urges Prime Minister Imran Khan to “open his eyes” and do something against the corrupt people around him. next elections. Says the Prime Minister will have to resolve the gas and electricity crises.

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP Noor Alam Khan criticized his party leader Prime Minister Imran Khan for neglecting those around him involved in the collection of assets and the called to open our eyes to the question.

“[PM] Imran Khan should look at the people to his right and left to know their assets and how they have developed them, ”PTI MP said on the Geo News program“ Aaj Shazeb Khanzada Kay Sath ”.

“If he closes his eyes [and condones what is happening around], that will not put things in order. He will have to solve the problems of inflation, blackouts and gas shortages. “

Noor Khan called the unexpected rout of the ruling party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s local elections a reaction of the population to the continued power cuts and the gas crisis in the province. Stating that the government of the day is responsible for the scarcity of gas and electricity, he stressed the need to be accountable to those who created the gas and electricity crises.

The PTI chief said he went to the ministers to resolve the issues people are facing, but not a single one heard him. He said people are asking him to do something about soaring commodity prices.

In fact, he continued, people around Prime Minister Khan tell him “everything is fine”. But all is not well today, he stressed, urging the prime minister to drive out those who are corrupt around him.

“Who said there is no corruption in the country now? You can be wrong [the] masses once or twice. However, when it’s the third time, people will reject you, ”Noor Khan said.

“If I vote and I forget about the people, will I blame the others? No one in the party is speaking clearly. Everyone is afraid because something is being put behind them.”

Responding to a question about the party tickets, Noor Khan said PTI took no one on board for the tickets and distributed them to family members. “So what happened [in the LG elections] was an obvious result, ”he said.

Commenting on a way out for the PTI after outright defeat in the legislative elections, the PTI leader said the PTI-led government will have to lower the prices of raw materials and utilities.

