Boris Johnson rules out new Covid rules for Christmas – but could act before New Years





Boris Johnson has guaranteed he will not introduce any new Covid borders until Christmas and has told families they can move forward with their party plans. In a video message posted on Twitter, the prime minister said “people can move forward with their Christmas plans,” but said restrictions could follow before the New Year. The Prime Minister was not “enough evidence” on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to justify tighter restrictions before Christmas, The mirror brought back. Go here for the latest updates on breaking news from across the North East But he added that the government was “ready to act”, raising fears that England would face further restrictions after Boxing Day. The Prime Minister said that “the situation remains extremely difficult” and that there is “no doubt that Omicron continues to soar at an unprecedented rate”. He said: “So what I can say tonight is that we naturally can’t rule out other measures after Christmas – and we were going to keep a constant eye on the data, and do everything right. it is necessary to protect public health. “But given the lingering uncertainty over several things, the severity of Omicron, the uncertainty over the hospitalization rate or the impact of vaccine roll-out or boosters, we don’t believe today that it There is enough evidence to justify stricter measures before Christmas. “We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates, we will be ready to take action if necessary.” He urged people to ‘get a boost now’, adding: ‘What that means is that people can move forward with their Christmas plans, but the situation remains finely balanced and I urge everyone. world to exercise caution, to continue to protect themselves and their loved ones, especially the most vulnerable. “And remember to continue to follow the advice – wear a mask indoors when necessary, circulate fresh air, and take a test before visiting elderly or vulnerable relatives.” For crime news in your area delivered straight to your inbox every day, go here to sign up for our free newsletter.

