Former President Donald Trump delivers Christmas message to First Baptist Dallas – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth





Man who changed his life now needs a Christmas miracleDaris Lee needs a new kidney.

6 minutes ago

North Texas Police Departments Use Social Media To Help With Recruitment Many agencies are also offering higher salaries to meet the need for new officers.

31 minutes ago

Finding COVID test sites, test kits becoming a challenge The upcoming holidays and the Omicron variant cause longer waits at test sites in the region.

58 minutes ago

Local nurses face burnout as concerns rise over Omicron variant Healthcare industry leaders urge people to get vaccinated.

2 hours ago

Hundreds of families flock to Tarrant Area Food Bank Holiday Mobile Food Drive People lined up early for help with their Christmas meals.

2 hours ago

Tow Truck Driver Shooting Leads to Hulen Mall Lockdown Fort Worth police rushed into the mall looking for two suspects.

2 hours ago

A local 11-year-old girl sharing with those in need despite the enormous needs of her own Izzy Martin has been named Celebrity Person of the Year.

3 hours ago

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update Nearly record high temperatures are possible as we close the Christmas holidays.

3 hours ago

Tow truck driver shot, police chase leading to mall lockdown Officers searched Fort Worth’s Hulen Mall for two suspects.

3 hours ago

Warm and Clear for Vacation Travel Much of Texas will be in the 70s on Wednesday.

8 hours ago

Texas artists use thousands of sticky notes to create a pop-up Christmas display.

8 hours ago

SOC Victory Parade Kicks Off in Dallas South Oak Cliff High School will celebrate its championship in the streets on Tuesday, December 21.

8 hours ago

North Texas artists use thousands of sticky notes to create a pop-up Christmas display.

12 hours ago

Tuesday Morning News Brief

12 hours ago

President Biden to offer half a billion in-home COVID-19 tests as Omicron variants President Biden to describe how the country is prepared and more prepared to counter the surge in omicron infections and address the 40 million eligible adults in America who are still unvaccinated.

13 hours ago

Amber Alert issued for San Antonio 3-year-old Lina Khil was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday.

13 hours ago

Unconventional Christmas Pop Up Art in Dallas Nicole Nielsen was live on Tuesday morning to show what it’s all about.

13 hours ago

The very hot Christmas holidays ahead Tuesday’s peak will be in the 60s.

14 hours ago

Cold night ahead, but a warm Christmas expected Temperatures will be cold tonight, but we could reach near record highs around Christmas.

21 hours ago

BBB Releases 2021 Most Common Scams List, North Central Texas Better Business Bureau tracks complaints trends in DFW. Here’s a look at the most common scams reported in 2021.

21 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys offensive gear Ty Nsekhe takes 5 North Texas families shopping. The families arrived at Grand Prairie Walmart thinking they were only going to meet Ty Nsekhe. Then he announced a $ 1,000 shopping spree.

21 hours ago

Shoppers are packing North Texas malls despite skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, as residents try to find gifts for loved ones or friends, the new rise in COVID cases as the Omicron variant spreads n keep buyers away.

1 day ago

Fort Worth Mother Details Domestic violence leading to death of 3-year-old Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Womens Shelter and Support, says the focus here should be on the perpetrator.

1 day ago

Monday Evening News Brief Here’s what made the headlines on Monday, December 20.

1 day ago

