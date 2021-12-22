Modi attacks opposition to women’s age of marriage bill





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked for the support of the women of his party in the upcoming legislative elections in Uttar Pradesh, even though he criticized his rivals (Samajwadi Party, Congress) for opposing his project. government to raise the age of marriage for girls to 18. at 21 years old. Addressing a women’s meeting in Prayagraj, about 200 kilometers from here, Modi also listed various social assistance measures taken by the center and the state government for women. “ UP ki mahilaon ne than liya hai … ab woh pahle wali sarkaron ka daur nahin ane dengi, ” (the women of UP have already made the decision not to let the era of previous governments return to the state), said the prime minister. Read more: Nothing wrong if a girl marries at 16, says Samajwadi party MP ST Hasan Modi also said it was difficult for women to venture out of their homes during previous regimes as criminal elements ruled the streets at that time. “Even if a woman approached the cops with a complaint, the police would receive a call from the most senior officials in support of rapists and mafias,” he added. “Nai UP ko wapas andhere mein dhakel sakte hain” (the new UP cannot be plunged back into the dark age), the prime minister said. Modi spoke of his government’s plan to raise the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 and said women also need time to study and have the opportunity to excel. “We want women to move forward, but some people oppose our decision … the country is watching,” he said, apparently referring to the SP and Congress, whose MPs have said they are ‘would oppose the bill to Rajya Sabha. Modi also transferred Rs 1000 crore to Self Help Groups (SHG) which have 16 lakh female members. Prayagraj officials claimed that more than two Lakh women participated in Modi’s program. The women had started arriving in the city since Monday and were staying in various hostels and public schools and colleges. Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, sought to downplay Modi’s speech by saying that the latter’s government had done nothing for women in the past five years. She said making such announcements ahead of the election indicated that they were aimed at garnering women’s votes in the ballot. Modi’s attempt to get women’s support for his party in future polls appeared to be aimed at countering Priyanka’s efforts to bring them into her party’s fold by making a host of promises to them, including reserving 40% of the money for them. tickets, deploying female cops in all police stations and the like in the event that her party comes to power in the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/modi-attacks-opposition-over-womens-marriage-age-bill-1063187.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos