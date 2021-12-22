Judge examines woman’s claims against Inglewood mayor she called “Black Donald Trump”





LOS ANGELES – A judge said on Tuesday he was considering three claims in a lawsuit brought by a former girlfriend and executive assistant to the mayor of Inglewood, James Butts Jr., who alleges she was fired at wrong in 2019 and that the mayor acted “just like a black Donald Trump.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard Burdge Jr. had previously issued a ruling on September 20 that Melanie McDade-Dickens’ causes of action for sexual harassment, failure to investigate and prevent sexual harassment, and retaliation had to be substantiated to continue to be part of his complaint. He gave the complainant 30 days to provide more facts to support the three claims in an amended complaint.

But defense attorney Mira Hashmall told Burdge in a hearing Tuesday morning that McDade-Dickens’ lawyers had had their chances and that no number of pleadings they would file would make a difference.

“They’re just making new fictitious claims right and left,” Hashmall said.

McDade-Dickens filed her complaint on January 25, and Hashmall, a lawyer for Butts and the city, argued that the law at the time only allowed the complainant one year from July 2019 – when she received a right to sue notice from the State Department of Fair Employment and Housing and was placed on administrative leave to file a complaint.

McDade-Dickens attorney Maryann Gallagher maintains her client had three years to bring the case due to a new law that came into effect in January 2020.

The judge previously dismissed the defense’s demands to dismiss his claims of harassment, discrimination and the intentional infliction of emotional distress as well as a violation of the state’s labor code.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff’s allegations concern the “disturbing actions of a despised lover, who also happens to be the mayor of a burgeoning metropolis … who uses his superior power and influence … to seduce a trusted city worker. , Mélanie McDade-Dickens, to become romantically involved with him. “

But after McDade-Dickens ended what has been described as a consensual relationship, Butts, “acting much like a Black Donald Trump, targeting those who dare to reprimand him,” conspired with the city’s director of human resources. Jose Cortes and city manager Artie Fields for ruining her career by retaliating against and ultimately firing the complainant from the job she loved, according to the lawsuit.

McDade-Dickens met Butts in 2010 and volunteered to work on his mayoral campaign, the lawsuit says. He initially asked her to serve as his office manager, but was so impressed with her knowledge and organizational skills that he promoted her to his inner circle of advisers as part of his strategy committee, says the suit.

After Butts was elected mayor in 2010, he invited McDade-Dickens to be his executive assistant.

“At first, Butts is encouraging, loving and supportive, both personally and professionally,” according to the costume.

But the relationship eventually escalated “into a relationship of abuse, abuse of power and sexual harassment,” according to the lawsuit.

Hashmall previously said the lawsuit was “full of dirty fabrications, is a tactic designed to distract from Ms. McDade’s wrongdoing by defaming others. It won’t work.”

The city fired McDade-Dickens after allegations of fraud and criminal behavior came to its attention, according to Hashmall.

