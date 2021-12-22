Biden gives rare praise to Trump during Covid speech





“I received my recall as soon as they were available,” Biden said during a White House speech about his administration’s efforts to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19, adding, “and the on another day, former President Trump announced that he had received his recall. “

“This may be one of the few things that he and I agree on,” Biden continued. “People on booster shots are highly protected. Join them. Join us.”

Unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to test positive and 20 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people who have also received a booster, according to data released recently by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States.

During Tuesday’s speech, Biden also praised the Trump administration for its efforts to develop a Covid-19 vaccine before he takes office.

“Be clear. Thanks to the previous administration and our scientific community, America was one of the first countries to receive the vaccine, ”Biden said. “Thanks to my administration and the hard work of the Americans, we have led a deployment, making America one of the world leaders in obtaining shots.”

The president’s comments come two days after the publication of a video showing Trump booed by a crowd when he revealed he received his recall at an event with Bill O’Reilly.

According to a video tweeted by O’Reilly’s “No Spin News”, the former Fox News host said, “The president and I are upset,” then asked Trump, “Did you get the recall?”

“Yes,” Trump said to a handful of boos from the audience.

“Don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it,” Trump said, appearing to be trying to silence the boos. “It’s okay. It’s a very small group over there.”

Trump has long championed his administration’s efforts to develop Covid vaccines, but he rarely discusses his vaccine status and has largely refused to encourage others to obtain it.

The former president’s disclosure is a change from his past position. Trump previously said in a Wall Street Journal interview published in September that he was unlikely to receive the recall, saying he felt “in good shape from that point of view” and “probably won’t receive” the reminder.

“I’ll look at it later,” he added. “I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.”

In a longer video tweeted later by the O’Reilly site, Trump warned his supporters that they are “playing right in their hands” when they reject vaccines and do not take credit for their development for its administration.

“Look, we did something historic. We saved tens of millions of lives around the world. We – together. All of us, not me,” Trump said in the video, which comes just before Trump did. gets a handful of boos.

Trump went on to say in the video that Covid-19 would “devastate the country far beyond what it is right now” if the vaccines had not been developed. But the former president also criticized the vaccine warrants.

“If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t have to take it. No money orders. But take the credit, because we’ve saved tens of millions of lives. Take the credit. Don’t let them take that away from you. “Trump said.

Trump, who contracted Covid while in office, received his first vaccine out of the sight of the press before stepping down. CNN reported months later that his vaccination had not been recorded by official photographers or videographers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In his speech on Tuesday, Biden said unvaccinated Americans “are responsible for their own choices, but those choices have been fueled by dangerous misinformation on cable TV and on social media.” While he didn’t name names, the spread of some information about Covid-19 anti-vaccine misinformation and rhetoric can be attributed to Trump allies and the right-wing press.

“You know, these companies and personalities make money by peddling lies and allowing misinformation that can kill their own customers and their own followers,” Biden added. “It’s wrong. It’s immoral. I call on the purveyors of these lies and disinformation to stop this. Stop it now.”

Biden has long claimed the national effort to tackle Covid-19 and the rebounding economy was not political, but the president has faced a drop in approvals that coincides with an increase in the variant Delta and reimposed public health restrictions. On the road, including in the Red States, Biden has spared few opportunities to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19. He did so last week in Kentucky – a state where only 53.5% of residents are fully immunized – while studying damage from recent storms and tornadoes.

CNN’s Dan Merica contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/21/politics/biden-trump-covid-vaccine-booster/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos