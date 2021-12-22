PM Narendra Modi Launches Women Focused Initiatives In Prayagraj, Transfers Rs 1000 cr To Various SHG | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several women-centered initiatives in Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh, and transferred around Rs 1,000 crore to the bank accounts of various self-help groups, which will benefit around 16 lakh women. According to reports, the Prime Minister also transferred money to more than a lakh of beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program, which provides assistance to the girl. Prayagraj: PM transfers Rs 1000 cr to bank accounts of various SHGs, also transfers money to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program, which provides assistance to girls. He also laid the foundation stone for 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units. pic.twitter.com/4r7USB7yjU ANI UP / Uttarakhand (INANINewsUP) December 21, 2021 Addressing the audience at the launch of “Kanya Sumangala Yojana”, the Prime Minister said, “The state has worked for the empowerment of women. This program will benefit girls in the state. “Most of the beneficiaries are these girls who didn’t even have an account some time ago. But today they have the power of digital banking … Now the girls at UP have decided that they would not let previous governments return to power, ” Prime Minister Modi said in his remarks. While highlighting several other women-centered initiatives taken by his government at the Center, the Prime Minister said: “The Union Cabinet has taken the decision to increase the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21. We strive to achieve this. because women want to have time to continue their studies, to have equal opportunities. But some are troubled by this decision. ” Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala’s program The program provides a conditional cash transfer to a girl at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. “The stages are at birth (Rs 2000), at the completion of the full vaccination of one year (Rs 1000), at admission to class I (Rs 2000), at admission to class VI (2,000 Rs), admission to class IX (Rs 3,000), admission to any course leading to a degree or diploma after having passed class X or XII (5,000 Rs ) ”, According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Unit In addition, interacting with over 2 Lakh women, the PM also laid the foundation stone for 202 supplementary nutrition fabrication units. These units are funded by self-help groups and will be built at a cost of around Rs 1 crore for one unit. These units will provide supplemental nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Program (ICDS) in 600 blocks across the state, the PMO said in its statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where he was received by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the money transfer is made through the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), with SHG 80,000 receiving a Fund from community investment (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh by SHG and 60,000 SHG receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 by SHG. The program also saw the Prime Minister encourage commercial correspondents-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), by transferring 4,000 rupees as the first month’s allowance to the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis. When BC-Sakhis start their work as home financial service providers at the local level, they are given a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they stabilize in their work and then start earning through commission. about the transactions, the PMO had informed. Large numbers of women gathered in Prayagraj for the one-of-a-kind event to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The program was organized in accordance with the WP’s vision to empower women, especially at the local level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives and resources. State CM Yogi Adityanath, Mathura MP Hema Malini and several other dignitaries attended the event. Live

