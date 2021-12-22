Boris Johnson makes British mix announcement this Christmas





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that there will be no changes to the coronavirus rules until Christmas. He said there was not enough evidence to justify stricter measures based on the spread of the Omicron variant. But the prime minister has not ruled out restrictions after Boxing Day – reports suggesting a two-week ‘breaker’ lockout is on the cards. READ MORE: Catch up on the latest coronavirus news on LeicestershireLive here Mr Johnson said the government would continue to closely monitor the data. He also urged people to be cautious, ensure they get vaccinated and continue to follow current guidelines – including wearing a mask indoors if necessary, circulating fresh air. and passing a test when visiting vulnerable and elderly relatives. The Prime Minister said: “The situation remains extremely difficult, but I also recognize that people were waiting to know if their Christmas plans were going to be affected. “So what I can say tonight is that we naturally cannot rule out further measures after Christmas – and we were going to keep a constant eye on the data, and do whatever it takes to protect public health. “But given the lingering uncertainty over several things, the severity of Omicron, the uncertainty over the hospitalization rate or the impact of vaccine roll-out or boosters – we don’t think today it there is enough evidence to justify stricter measures before Christmas. “ The post-Christmas restrictions include everything from households banned from mingling indoors to hotel companies allowed only to serve guests outside. Today, 90,629 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the UK, with the continuing trend of a high number of cases but relatively low hospitalizations and deaths so far. However, deaths and hospitalizations are increasing. Today there were 172 new deaths, 22 more than at this time last week. There are currently 7,801 people hospitalized across the UK, 106 more than last week. A total of 897,979 booster and third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were reported in the UK on Monday, new figures show. This is the second highest figure on record, behind 940,606 doses on Saturday, December 18.





(Image: Her Majesty’s Government)

Sir Jeremy Farrar, a former member of Sage, said: “Omicron spreads incredibly fast. It’s a phenomenal transmission variant. “There is great uncertainty about what this will cause in terms of pressure on the health system, the people who go to the hospital, especially the people who die, but also what impact will it have. on society at large, staff absences, the ability to have other functional services, so there is great uncertainty. “My personal view is that I think we can wait for now until there are more restrictions formally placed.” Keep up to date with the latest news with our email alerts delivered straight to your inbox. register here

