Did the Mughals rule India when the Portuguese took control of Goa? No, PM Modi’s statement is factually false





On Goa’s liberation day, Prime Minister Modi spoke at an event on Saturday, December 19. In his speech, he explained that a significant part of India was under Mughal control when the Portuguese took control of Goa. He stated, “Goa came under Portuguese rule at a time when the Mughals ruled over other large areas of the country. After that, India went through several political storms and power shifts, but despite all the changes in weather and politics, Goa did not forget its Indianness, and India did not forget Goa.“. PM Modi’s statement can be heard around 9:20 a.m. The statement quickly went viral on social media, tweeted by Indian news agency ANI and other news outlets. Click on here, here, and here for viral messages. Claim: Prime Minister Modi said Goa was under Portuguese rule when the Mughals already established their rule in India and took control of a significant part of the country. Checking the facts: The Portuguese first arrived in India, following Vasco Da Gama’s trip to the Indian coast from Malabar, to Calicut on May 20 1498, as indicated by this BBC article. The Portuguese established their colonies in India, appointing Francisco de Almeida as the first viceroy of India, according to the book by Bailey W. Diffie and George D. Winius, Foundations of the Portuguese Empire, 1415-1580. Afonso from Albuquerque finally conquered Goa from Ismail Adil Shah, ruler of the Sultanate of Bijapur, in 1510, effectively establishing Portuguese rule in Goa. These events are the same in books written by historians such as Bhagamandala Seetharama Shastry’s’Portuguese Goa-Kanara relations, 1498-1763‘, and KM Mathew in’History of Portuguese navigation in India ‘. the Goa Government website States, The point is, the unfortunate colonial phase in Indian history began and ended with Goa. It was the very first all-powerful Western European settlement in India. Portuguese conquistador Afonso de Albuquerque captured the island of Goa (now known as Tiswadi taluka) on November 25, 1510, up to 16 years before Emperor Babar, founder of the Mughal dynasty, conquered Delhi on April 21, 1526. “ According to NCERT and IGNOU texts, Mughal rule in India was established after the Battle of Panipat, where Babur’s forces defeated Ibrahim Lodi, the Sultan of Delhi. This battle of Panipat took place in 1526, leading to Mughal rule until they were deposed in 1857 with the establishment of the British Raj. These academics and writers also refuted Prime Minister Modi’s claims: According to The quintet report, Pushkar Sohoni, Associate Professor and President, Humanities and Social Sciences at IISER Pune, stated that the Portuguese had recaptured Goa from Adil Shah in 1510. He also noted that the Adil Shah Palace in Panaji was used as a secretariat even after Goa became part of India. Conclusion: Thus, Prime Minister Modi’s statement that Goa fell under Portuguese rule when the Mughals had already established their rule in India is not based on historical facts. The Portuguese had taken Goa in 1510 and the Mughals had conquered Delhi in 1526, almost 16 years after Goa came under Portuguese rule. Also Read: Congress Spokesman Praises Prime Minister Modi While Criticizing Rahul Gandhi? Viral clip with false statement

