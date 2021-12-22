Donald Trump once took his 11-year-old son Eric on a flight with Jeffrey Epstein, flight logs reveal





Donald Trump once took his son Eric, 11, on a flight with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Trumps flew from Palm Beach, Florida to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on August 13, 1995, according to flight records.

The theft logs were released to the public on Monday in connection with Maxwell’s child sex trafficking trial.

Donald Trump took his then 11-year-old son Eric on a flight with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the theft diaries revealed Monday in Maxwell’s trial for child sex trafficking.

The Trumps flew with Epstein and Maxwell on a Grumman Gulfstream II private jet from Palm Beach, Fla. To Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on August 13, 1995, according to flight logs.

These flight logs show that Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jets much more frequently than previous sets of records associated with Epstein’s plane indicated. According to the papers, Trump also flew on one of Epstein’s planes four times in 1993, twice in 1994 and again in 1997.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The 118-page collection of flight records was held by one of Epstein’s two pilots, David Rodgers, and made public on Monday as evidence in Maxwell’s trial.

In addition to citing who was traveling with Epstein on the flights, the records include the date, make and model of the aircraft, points of departure and arrival, number of landings and the pilot’s signature.

Rodgers said during the trial he was sometimes vague in the list of people who traveled on Epstein’s plane and included descriptions of people as “single woman” instead of their names.

Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration accidentally sent Insider a set of over 2,000 flight records associated with Epstein.

The records contained data from four private jets registered to Epstein between 1998 and 2006. Other notable passengers on Epstein’s jets, according to flight records, included former President Bill Clinton, attorney Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew who had all been previously revealed to have traveled with Epstein.

The story continues

The robberies with Trump took place more than a decade before Epstein, a billionaire Wall Street financier, pleaded guilty to child prostitution charges in Florida in 2008. Epstein was investigated from the FBI as early as 2006 and was accused of abusing girls early on. 2000s.

Epstein was granted immunity from federal prosecution at the time of his conviction under a deal with then-US attorney Alexander Acosta. The convicted sex offender served only 13 months and was allowed out of prison six days a week on a work release program that Epstein should not have qualified for.

Epstein would later be arrested in 2019 and accused by prosecutors of trafficking dozens of young girls for sexual purposes.

Epstein committed suicide while awaiting trial in a Manhattan jail that year.

Maxwell, on trial in Manhattan federal court this month, is charged with sex trafficking girls with Epstein and participating in sexual abuse herself.

Prosecutors in Maxwell’s trial used the flight records to attempt to demonstrate that some of the accusers in the case traveled on Epstein’s planes with Maxwell.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-once-brought-11-195519944.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos