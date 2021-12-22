Without Imran Khan, Pakistani politics will disintegrate, warns Fawad





| Information Minister says JUI-F is not a substitute for PTI | PML-N and PPP have no place in national policy | If Maulana Fazl’s party comes to power, it will be unfortunate for the country | ‘Disappointment’ reflected in Zardari speech on ousting Prime Minister Khan’s government

Imran Khan is the leader of the federation, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain attacked major opposition political parties on Tuesday for criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan just to increase their declining popularity.

“The leadership of the Muslim League of Pakistan – Nawaz and Pakistan People Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Isalm (Fazal) are nothing more than political pygmies and their criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan is nothing but an attempt to increase their stature, “the information minister told reporters at a post-cabinet press conference.

Informing the media of the decisions taken by the federal cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said that the return to power of those who oppose women’s rights and support violence in the name of religion is not encouraging for anyone. company.

What else could one expect if three to four people from the same party ran for office in the same constituency, he said, adding “Ultimately it would lead to an election defeat? “.

“Due to administrative problems, we suffered a setback in the local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Chaudhry Fawad said, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only national party in the country.

He said parties like the JUI-F could not take the place of the PTI, while the PML-N and the PPP had no place in national politics. “Imran Khan is the leader of the federation, it is important that the management and workers of PTI put aside their differences and strengthen Imran Khan,” he said. Without Imran Khan, Pakistani politics would disintegrate, he added.

The minister said it would be unfortunate for the country if Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party came to power. He said Maryam Nawaz used to make political blunders and “even today she did not disappoint her critics.”

The disappointment was also reflected in Asif Ali Zardari’s speech, he said, adding that only those who could speak in this way could not be granted. Those who spoke of running the economy had drowned the economy by taking out loans during their tenure, he added.

It should be noted here that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, speaking to party workers the other day, said the “formula makers” were now looking for solutions. He added that the talks could only take place after the overthrow of the government led by Prime Minister Imran.

Fawad Ch also said that the federal cabinet expressed its gratitude to all foreign dignitaries for attending the competition.

The minister said that on the occasion of the OIC FM conference, Pakistan’s perspective on the Afghan humanitarian crisis had resonated across the world. The minister said the cabinet has decided that the ministers of Science and Technology and Information Technology will meet with the chief electoral commissioner on Wednesday (tomorrow) to ensure all government assistance in holding the elections. of Islamabad through the EVMs.

He said the ECP should launch tenders for the purchase of EVM so that the next general election can be conducted through the EVM. He said the cabinet received a detailed briefing on the state of the economy which expressed satisfaction with its stability due to positive economic indicators.

In five years, the current government is expected to repay the loans of $ 55 billion contracted by the Nawaz Sharif and Zardari regimes. He said that this year Pakistan has withdrawn $ 12.27 billion in loans when it is expected to repay $ 12.5 billion next year.

Further, he said the government made payments of Rs134 billion to PPIs and that these payments were made due to agreements signed during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif.

He said the textile sector has grown by 30 percent and that IT exports have grown 47 percent so far and are expected to double by the end of the fiscal year. . He said a 31 percent increase has been recorded in income tax.

Likewise, he said that farmers have earned Rs 1.1 trillion in additional income from bumper crops and increased yield per acre. He said the leaders of the day installed expensive factories on imported fuel, which made the electricity tariff high today.

The minister said that the current government has to pay the expenses that have not been incurred, even if there is no demand for electricity, then according to their capacity, we have to pay electricity costs .

Citing an example, he said that if an IPP can generate 100MW of electricity, but the need is only 25MW, the government has to pay for 100MW of electricity.

The minister said that as a result of these deals, Pakistan was constantly suffering losses which would peak in 2023. Long-term loans must be taken out to repay short-term loans taken out in the past, Chaudhry Fawad said.

In the past two years, the number of car manufacturers in Pakistan has increased from 5 to 15, Chaudhry Fawad said, adding that currently 240,000 vehicles are produced per year in Pakistan and the goal is to reach production. of 500,000 vehicles.

All the parts for these cars were made in Pakistan, which is a real success, said the minister.

He said new investments are underway in the auto construction industry and banks have increased their capital in auto finance industry from Rs 240 billion to Rs 338 billion by October 2021.

He said 111,435 cars were produced in the first five months of the fiscal year, meaning car manufacturing rose 69 percent. Fawad said 85 percent of motorcycles are made in Pakistan and their parts are also made locally. The sale of motorcycles, tractors, jeeps and cars has experienced a historic increase.

He said sales of Suzuki Cultus increased by 161%, Suzuki Wagon R by 79%, Suzuki Bolan by 32% and Suzuki Alto by 180%. He said 6,775 units were manufactured by Toyota in July of this year alone.

Electricity consumption increased by 13% and diesel consumption by 26%, he added. The minister said that if the economy has gone down, then how could the demand for vehicles increase.

