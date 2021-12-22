Government seeks more Chinese credit and Alberto Fernández could visit Xi Jinping in coming months





With the restrictions on access to foreign credit that Argentina suffers, the government is determined to move forward in the join the “Belt and Road” initiative , the plan with which China seeks to extend its influence on all continents and to secure a dominant position on the world economic scene for the next decades. Chancellor Santiago Cafiero confirmed this week that the government “has a long-standing commitment to move forward” in the infrastructure project for which China has large funds to secure infrastructure and technology in countries that it sees as reliable partners in providing long-term food and energy for its economy. According to the Minister of Foreign Relations, Argentina “is doing the necessary studies to adapt this agreement to the needs and structure of Argentina”, and also to see what new funding possibilities are offered and how they are complemented by 16 projects priority who have a soft credit. “Argentina is celebrating half a century this year since the establishment of diplomatic relations with China, and we want to strengthen this bond,” the foreign service chief said during a meeting with journalists organized by the Argentine Council of international relations (CARI). Cafiero, a few weeks ago with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. In January 2021, the president of the Asian giant, Xi jinping, I communicate to you Alberto Fernandez, by an exchange of letters, which his country was ready to face “a closer association and willing to fund mutually beneficial initiatives” , and was in favor of “Work with Argentina to promote high quality cooperation”. Delayed by the pandemic, Fernandez could sign the incorporation of Argentina into the Belt and Road initiative in the event of an affirmative response to the invitation to participate in person in the Olympic Winter Games to be held in Beijing next February. , and which were the subject of controversy over the US decision not to send government authorities to the competition, as a form of protest against the alleged violation of human rights in the Xinjiang Muslim region. In view of this, the Argentine government has ratified its “strong support” for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

