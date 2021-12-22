Trump plans January 6 anniversary press conference to rehash allegations of fraud





Top line

Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago on January 6, seeking to co-opt the first anniversary of his supporters’ attack on the U.S. Capitol to assert his false claims electoral fraud.

Then the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a rally against the Iran nuclear deal … [+] on the West Lawn of the United States Capitol on September 9, 2015 in Washington. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Getty Images Highlights

Trump has said the main focus of his event will be to attack Republicans who have not signed up to his fraud claims, ridiculing them as “RINO” Republicans in name only.

It will come a year after Trump gave a speech to his supporters in Washington, telling them not to accept President Joe Biden’s victory and urging them to march on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were meeting to certify Joe Bidens’ victory. in the presidential election.

At least five deaths have been linked to the riot and more than 100 police officers were injured in clashes with Trump supporters.

Trump on Tuesday called the riot a “totally unarmed protest against rigged elections,” even though it is well established that many of his supporters brought weapons.

Large number

$ 30 million. This is how high cost estimates were reached for repairs and increased security on Capitol Hill after Trump supporters ransacked the building.

Crucial quote

“In many ways a RINO is worse than a radical leftist Democrat because you don’t know where they are from and you have no idea how really bad they are for our country,” Trump said. in a press release.

Vs

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) On Monday announced plans for a solemn commemoration in Washington on January 6. Pelosi said the events, which will include “a discussion among historians about today’s account; an opportunity for Congress members) to share their experiences and reflections of this day; and an evening prayer vigil ”will be broadcast live.

Key context

More than 700 people were charged in connection with the January 6 riots, in some cases leading to prison terms of several years. Prior to the attack, Trump and his legal team repeatedly claimed he had his re-election stolen due to widespread fraud in a series of swing states. Numerous recounts have shown Biden’s victory to be legitimate and all legal challenges have failed. What role Trump may have played in the White House and other entities in organizing and promoting the riot remains unclear and is under investigation by a House select committee that Trump has dubbed in mockery the “committee not selected”. The committee subpoenaed dozens of former Trump administration officials and demanded that the White House documents be turned over by the National Archives, but Trump claimed executive privilege and launched a lawsuit to prevent the publication of documents. Trump was banned from all major social media platforms in the wake of the Jan.6 attack and lost political support, in some cases temporarily, from many longtime allies. Polls, however, have shown that Trump is still hugely popular among Republican voters and would be a big favorite for the GOP nomination if he decides to run for president in 2024.

