Wearing a green sarong, President Jokowi leaves for Lampung to open the 34th Nahdlatul Ulama Congress





Tribunnews Reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS.COM COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo left for Lampung province for a working visit, Wednesday 22/12/2021 morning. The Head of State and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta at around 7:00 a.m. WIB aboard the Presidential plane Indonesia-1. The president was seen wearing a gray suit combined with a green sarong during his working visit this time. Quoted by the presidential secretariat, on his arrival at Radin Inten II international airport, in the regency of South Lampung, President Jokowi will go directly to the field of the Islamic boarding school of Darussaadah, in the district of Gunung Sugih, in the Lampung Central Regency. There, the President will inaugurate the opening of the 34th Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Congress. After that, the president will immediately return to Jakarta via Radin Inten II International Airport, South Lampung Regency, using the Presidential Indonesia-1 aircraft. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo left for Lampung province to open the 34th UN Congress, Wednesday 12/22/2021 morning. Accompanying the President and Ms. Iriana on the flight to Lampung Province were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Presidential Military Secretary Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono, Commander of Paspampres, Major General Tri Budi Utomo, and Deputy for Protocol , the press and the media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin. Beduk voice of Kampung Buyut Udik The opening of the 34th Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Congress which will take place on December 22 and 23, 2021 will be marked by the beating of a drum. The beduk that will be used to mark the start of NU Muktamar is generally used in Masjid At Taqwa, Kampung Buyut Udik, Gunung Sugih district, Central Lampung. The representative of the committee of the 34th UN congress, Syahroni, explained that the congress of the largest Islamic organization in Indonesia should be opened by President Joko Widodo and Vice President Makruf Amin with a drumbeat.

