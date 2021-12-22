British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rules out tighter lockdown before Christmas, daily Covid-19 cases decline slightly





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out the imposition of additional lockdowns in England ahead of Christmas on Tuesday, but said data relating to the Omicron variant would be kept under review to see if more stringent measures are needed during the week next. The announcement came as the UK registered 90,629 new cases of Covid, down slightly from Monday’s all-time high of 91,743, largely due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant. In a video clip released by Downing Street, Johnson said: “Given the lingering uncertainty over several things, the seriousness of Omicron, the uncertainty over the hospitalization rate or the impact of the vaccine rollout or reminders, we do not believe today that there is enough evidence to justify tougher measures before Christmas. READ: Covid-19: UK reports first death with Omicron variant We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates, we will be ready to take action if necessary. “ Johnson, however, noted that Omicron was spreading at a speed never seen before. The government will continue to monitor the data closely and will not hesitate to act after Christmas if necessary, ”he added. He said people can move forward with their Christmas plans but need to be cautious, and reiterated his call for everyone to get a booster shot. Scotland, meanwhile, has opted for stricter measures with large events limiting the number of people who can attend, and the annual Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh have been canceled. Wales had already planned stricter rules after Christmas. Meanwhile, the National Health Service (NHS) said more than two-thirds of people aged 18 and over who are eligible have now received their additional protection against Covid-19. A total of 25,130,453 people three months away from their second dose have already been boosted in England, with the online service opening to eligible adults last Wednesday. The latest figures follow a week of so-called blockbooster vaccine records, including a massive weekend with more than 830,000 reminders delivered on Saturday, the highest number on record and over 1.5 million recalls reported Saturday and Sunday. I have been absolutely blown away by the public response to our national mission to get everyone a boost now, with over two-thirds of eligible adults in England now having their immunity boosted, the UK Health Secretary said, Sajid Javid. Every eligible adult can now book their jab booster online, with the rollout continuing during what is typically a Christmas holiday period in the UK. READ ALSO : Not so Merry Christmas? Covid resurgence forces new restrictions and blockages in Europe READ ALSO : Queen Elizabeth II to avoid Christmas trip to Sandringham amid Omicron wave READ ALSO : Work from home, vaccine pass: British PM deploys “plan B” to contain Omicron

