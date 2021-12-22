Narendra Modi transfers Rs 1000-cr to women’s support groups

The amount, which the Center says will benefit around 16 Lakh women, was transferred as part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission

Reaching out to women voters in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred Rs 1,000 crore to self-help groups’ bank accounts.

The Prime Minister participated in what the Center described as a “one-of-a-kind program” in which more than two Lakh women participated.

The amount, which the Center says will benefit around 16 lakh women, was transferred under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).

The mission aims to provide women, especially those at the grassroots, with the necessary skills, incentives and resources.

“I respect the land of Prayagraj. Prayagraj has been the center of women’s empowerment for many decades. Prayagraj has been the confluence land of Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati, the symbol of our mother power for many decades. thousands of years ago. Today this pilgrimage city also witnesses such a wonderful confluence of women and power, ”said Modi.

“I have had the privilege of transferring rupee crores to the accounts of more than one lakh of the beneficiary girls of Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana. This program is becoming a great trust vehicle for the poor, girls and women. villages, ”Modi added.

Modisaid, the number of girls has increased in many states due to his government’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign, reports Indian Express.

The program was also attended by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

Modi has also released over 20 crore rupees to over 1 lakh beneficiaries under the “Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Program”, which provides a conditional cash transfer to a girl at different stages of her life. He also laid the foundation stone for 202 manufacturing units of nutritional supplements.

The total payment is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 202 nutritional supplement manufacturing units in 43 districts. These units are funded by SHGs and will be built at a cost of around Rs 1 crore per unit.

Modi said, “The whole nation is watching the work being done for the development of Uttar Pradesh, for the empowerment of women. We have focused on immunization of pregnant women, childbirth in hospitals and nutrition during pregnancy. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Rs 5000 is deposited into the bank accounts of women during pregnancy, so that they can take care of a good diet. “

With the construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat mission and the water coming from the tap in the house itself, Modi said that life has become easier for women and their dignity has also increased.

For employment, women become equal partners in the program, for example, Mudra Yojana encourages new women entrepreneurs in the village, Modi informed.

Addressing the rally, he said women are linked with self-help groups and rural organizations across the country through Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana. “I consider the sisters of the women’s self-help groups to be champions of the self-help campaign in India. These self-help groups are in fact national self-help groups, ”he said.

The central government recently made an important decision by raising the legal age of marriage for girls to 21, on par with men, Modi said.

“The country is making this decision for the sake of the girls. We are making efforts to make it happen because women want time to continue their education, to have equal opportunities. But some are troubled by this decision. “, declared the Prime Minister.

Going after his rivals, the prime minister said women were happy with the government’s decision to raise the age of marriage to 21, but the rule hurt some.

Some members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) have recently made negative comments on the issue.

In an apparent search for SP power in the state, Modi said: “Five years ago the Mafia ruled the roads of Uttar Pradesh. The worst victims were our sisters and daughters.”

“It was difficult for them to move on the roads and to go to schools and colleges. But Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath put these hooligans in their rightful place,” he added.

The SP, which was in power from 2012 to 2017, was replaced by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

It will be the 10th day of the Prime Minister at the UP in a month, when elections are scheduled in less than two months. “Today there is security in Uttar Pradesh as well as rights. Uttar Pradesh has opportunities as well as business. I’m sure no one can push this new Uttar Pradesh into the dark when we have the blessings of our mothers and sisters, ”Modi says.

With PTI entries

