Taliban warn Pakistani forces on Afghan border after Imran Khan flop show at OIC





After Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan flopped at the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Islamabad to defend the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, extremists have been seen warning Pakistani forces as new clashes erupt in the border Tuesday. For the first time, a dramatic development has taken place, including the Taliban and Pakistan, after Khan has repeatedly supported extremists and called on the world community to recognize the government which is mostly made up of militants.

Taliban were seen shouting at the Pakistani army on the border with Afghanistan that we will shoot if you enter. Additionally, extremists were seen removing barbed wire at the border with the Taliban saying This is not your border. With Pakistan in a massive brawl on the Afghan border, the Taliban mounted an attack on the border assault on Islamabad. The Taliban not only destroyed barbed wire erected by Pakistani forces on the Durand Line in Ghushta district of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Khaama Press also reported that the militants destroyed the barbed wire and brought it to Afghanistan after the Pakistani force wanted to erect and expand it. It should be noted here that the Pakistani military was once accused of harboring members of the Taliban when the extremists marched in the Afghan capital, which ultimately led to the downfall of the Afghan military forces. Since the Taliban recaptured the war-torn country, the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan has fought for the militants.

However, months after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, the provincial head of the General Intelligence Directorate (GDI), Dr Bashir, was leading the operation in the border district of Ghsuta. Khaama Press also cited reports that Pakistani forces launched artillery at Kunar province on Monday evening after the incident, including barbed wire which was coming to an end across the Duran Line. The Duran Line on the Afghan-Pakistani border extended for approximately 2,400 kilometers.

Imran Khan criticized his remarks at the OIC

From saying that women’s education has never been part of the culture of the Afghan people and that the world should respect this, up to addressing the issue of Kashmir to the OIC in the Pakistani capital. Khan botched his attempt to favor the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. The 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was organized to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Through the OIC, as Pakistan hoped to increase international recognition of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, Khan ended up facing backlash from the Afghans because of his remarks on educating women. Afghans said women taught and studied at universities before Pakistan was established, Khaama Press reported. While some have argued that Kabul University was founded in 1932 while Pakistan emerged in 1947.

Khan even justified Sunday’s human rights violations, discrimination against women and the Taliban’s ban on girls’ education, urging the international community to understand that the idea of ​​human rights and rights of women is different in every society.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/taliban-warns-pakistan-forces-at-afghan-border-after-imran-khans-flop-show-at-oic.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

