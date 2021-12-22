Politics
Recep Tayyip Erdogan resigns from indirect interest rate hike
TURKEY. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday (December 20, 2021) that he “would not allow any measures that would stop investment and hinder exports.” But in fact, on the same day, he gave in to the demands of business and financial circles, creating a new tool to raise interest rates. The markets were not mistaken: the Turkish lira climbed 10% on the night of its announcement, recovering what it had lost during the day.
The low interest rate policy imposed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan against all odds resulted in a collapse of the national currency in 2021 (-45% between November 1 and December 20) and inflation of more than 20%. It also cost the jobs of three Turkish Central Bank managers who were unwilling to lower the lira’s interest rate from 19% to 14% in the midst of inflation.
Faced with the failure of his economic strategy, the Turkish president brandished the Muslim religion, which prohibits usury, as the last line of defense against the severe remonstrances of the Tsiad employers’ union. The latter brings together three quarters of the country’s exporting companies. In a statement, Tsiad called for an “assessment of the damage to the economy” and a “swift return to the implementation of established economic principles within the framework of a market economy”.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan finally gave in. Without ordering an increase in interest rates, but by putting in place complex indirect measures leading to the same result. Concretely, the State will issue new debt securities which will include a guarantee canceling the difference between the exchange rate and the interest rate. Indeed, the rent of the lira will increase, which should stabilize the Turkish currency and curb inflation.
