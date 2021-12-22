Rep. Scott Perry denies panel interview request from January 6





WASHINGTON (AP) Republican Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania on Tuesday rejected a request asking him to sit down for an interview and hand over documents to the House panel investigating the Jan.6 U.S. Capitol uprising, joining from other allies of former President Donald Trump in trying to block the committee.

In a statement, Perry called the committee illegitimate.

In a letter to Perry on Monday evening, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, Democratic panel chairman, said the panel had received evidence from several witnesses, including Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Acting Deputy Attorney General. Richard Donoghue, whom Perry played an important role in efforts to install Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as Acting Attorney General.

Lawmakers’ refusal will test how far the committee is willing to go in its search for information, as members have so far resisted a subpoena from one of their own as they investigate the insurgency supporters of Trump and his efforts to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. The letter marks the first time the panel has issued a request to another member of Congress as members learn about details of Perry and other Republicans Congress who met with Trump before the attack on Capitol Hill and strategized on how they could block the results. during the electoral count on January 6.

Also in the letter, Thompson added that while the panel has immense respect for the prerogatives of Congress and the privacy of its members, it also has a solemn responsibility to fully investigate all of these facts and circumstances.

The committee also requested all documents and correspondence between Perry and Trump, his legal team, or anyone involved in planning the events of January 6.

The lawmaker, representing the 10th District of Pennsylvania, was cited more than 50 times in a Senate Judiciary Report released in October describing how Trump’s efforts to reverse his electoral defeat against Joe Biden brought the Justice Department to the edge of chaos and instigated senior officials there and in the White House to threaten to resign.

Perry, who has continually disputed the validity of Bidens’ victory in Pennsylvania, said he made Trump request a presentation from Clark, then Deputy Attorney General Perry knew about unrelated legislative matters. The three then discussed their common concerns about the election, Perry said.

The Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania or any other state, and senior justice officials have dismissed Perrys’ claims.

The recent Senate report describes a call Perry made to Donoghue last December to say the ministry was not doing its job on the election. Perry encouraged Donoghue to seek help from Clarks because he’s the kind of guy who could really step in and do something about it, according to the report.

Perry said his official communications with Justice Department officials were within the law.

The panel voted in November to despise Clark after he showed up for a deposition but declined to answer questions. But Thompson said he would stay the prosecution and allow Clark to attend another deposition and try again. Clark’s attorney said Clark intended to assert his Fifth Amendment right not to self-incriminate, but the deposition was repeatedly postponed as Clark dealt with an unidentified health issue.

The panel has already interviewed around 300 people as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the January 6 attack and the events leading up to it.

At the time, Trump was pushing false claims of widespread electoral fraud and pressuring Vice President Mike Pence and Republican members of Congress to try to overturn the tally during congressional certification on Jan.6. Election officials across the country, as well as the courts, have repeatedly rejected Trump’s claims.

An angry mob of Trump supporters echoed her false claims as she brutally beat Capitol Police and stormed into the building that day, disrupting Bidens’ certification of victory.

Thompson, in his request to meet with Perry, wrote: We would love to meet with you soon to discuss these topics, but we also want to accommodate your schedule.

___

Associated Press writer Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pa., Contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/elections-donald-trump-capitol-siege-bennie-thompson-congress-701aef885cf58fb433e1e04bc85a5b4b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos