UP Girls Won’t Let Previous Governments Return To Power: PM Modi in Prayagraj





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Prayagraj today to boost women’s empowerment programs and transferred 1,000 crore rupees to self-help groups’ bank accounts ( SHG) for the benefit of around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs. According to ANI, the “one-of-a-kind program has been attended by over 2 lakh women across the state.” The program was organized in accordance with the vision of empowering women, especially at the local level. Read also | Crypto bill unlikely to be tabled in parliament during winter session, no Cabinet approval yet: report The program aimed to empower women at the local level by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives and resources. The Prime Minister also transferred the first month’s allowance of 4,000 rupees to the accounts of 20,000 business correspondents-Sakhis. This was followed by the transfer in the amount of over 20 crore rupees to approximately one lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program aimed at providing a conditional cash transfer to a girl at different stages of her life, in particular the ‘education. After informal interaction with the women and children who gathered to attend the event, Prime Minister Modi addressed the crowd and explained how the state and central government are working to empower women Indian. Highlights of PM Modi’s speech: Starting his speech, Prime Minister Modi said that the state has worked for the empowerment of women and this program will benefit girls in the state.

PM Modi said most of the beneficiaries are girls who didn’t even have an account some time ago. But today they have the power of the digital bank and now the girls of UP have decided that they will not let previous governments return to power.

Prime Minister Modi said that to end female feticide in our country, the central government has launched the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign and today the number of girls has increased a lot in many states of the country. country.

He added that the government has also focused on empowering pregnant women so that they can take care of themselves during childbirth in hospitals and feed themselves during pregnancy. As part of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Rs 5000 is deposited into the bank accounts of women during pregnancy, so that they can follow a proper diet.

The Prime Minister then referred to various programs launched for women in order to improve their standard of living and provide them with basic necessities. Prime Minister Modi said that with the construction of millions of toilets under the Swachh Bharat mission, due to the installation of gas connection to the poorest of the poor sisters under the Ujjwala program and a adequate water supply in their homes, women’s lives improved.

Speaking of the Child Marriage Prohibition (Amendment) Bill aimed at increasing the age of marriage for women, Prime Minister Modi said: “The Union Cabinet has taken the decision to increase the marriage age of women 18 to 21. We are making efforts to make this happen because women want time to continue their education, to have equal opportunities. But some are troubled by this decision. “

Over 30 lakh houses in UP were built under Prime Minister Awas Yojana – around 25 lakh houses are registered in the name of women. For generations the women had no property here, but today they own the whole house. This is what true empowerment of women is Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Mathura MP Hema Malini, and others were also present at the event. UP CM also addressed the event and said: “The honor that the country’s women have been waiting for since independence was given to them after 2014. The UP government has done the job of respecting every woman of the state. The result of the work done by PM to change the attitude towards half of the population is seen by all. “ After the transfer of funds, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 202 nutritional supplement manufacturing units that will provide nutritional supplements in 600 blocks across the state as part of the Integrated Child Development Program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/states/up-uk/daughters-of-up-won-t-let-previous-govts-come-back-to-power-pm-modi-in-prayagraj-key-points-1501113 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos