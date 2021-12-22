Taliban culture in Afghanistan fails to educate women Shameful statement by Imran Khan at OIC session





Highlights During the OIC meeting, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made a humiliating statement in favor of the Taliban.

Islamabad Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a shameful statement in favor of the Taliban at a meeting of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Imran linked the denial of girls in school and the discrimination against women by the Taliban to cultural sensitivities. In fact, the West has yet to recognize the Afghan government for failing to grant human rights to women and girls, despite Pakistan’s best efforts.

For this reason, once again Imran Khan openly defended the Taliban terrorists from the OIC platform. He said that each community has different views on human rights. The Pashtuns of Pakistan, very close to the Taliban, have different cultures in the towns and villages. It is the same in Afghanistan. We provide financial assistance to parents to send girls to Peshawar to school. Muslim Countries Meet In Pakistan To Discuss Afghanistan Crisis, Imran Said At OIC Meeting – Kashmiris Are Watching Us. Imran Khan also called on religion to help the Taliban. city ​​is completely different from the culture of the villages. If we do not realize the cultural norms, even if the parents on the border with Afghanistan receive double the money, they will not send their daughters to school. We need to be aware of human rights and women’s rights. Imran Khan also called on religion to help the Taliban during this meeting of Islamic countries.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has said that if the nations of the world do not intervene, there will be a huge man-made crisis in Afghanistan. He said it was our religious responsibility to help Afghanistan. The 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan began Sunday in Islamabad. Representatives of Muslim countries, permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and representatives of various international organizations participate in the meeting. Nuclear war: Imran Khan, fearing that BJP policies could lead to nuclear war in India-Pakistan, took action. The meeting brought together 20 foreign ministers and 10 deputy foreign ministers. The one-day conference will bring together more than 70 delegates, including 20 foreign ministers and 10 deputy foreign ministers, official sources said. The country’s economy has been in deep crisis since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in mid-August, as US and NATO troops withdrew from war-torn Afghanistan.

