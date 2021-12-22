no new Covid measures for Christmas in England

Live Updates: Follow the latest news on Covid-19 Omicron variant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted the introduction of new restrictions in England before Christmas despite the spread of the Omicron variant, but warned that the situation “remains well balanced”.

He said measures after Christmas were always a possibility, urging people to be careful and take a Covid test before visiting elderly or vulnerable relatives.

So what I can say tonight is that we naturally can’t rule out other measures after Christmas and we’re going to keep a constant eye on the data, and do whatever it takes to protect the data. public health.

But given the lingering uncertainty over several things, the severity of Omicron, the uncertainty over the hospitalization rate, or the impact of vaccine rollout or boosters, we don’t think today there is. enough evidence to justify stricter measures before Christmas.

We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates, we will be ready to take action if necessary. This means that people can move forward with their Christmas plans, but the situation remains finely balanced and I urge everyone to be cautious, to continue to protect themselves and their loved ones, especially those close to them. vulnerable people. “

The Scottish government, meanwhile, canceled the Hogmanay street party in Edinburgh and drastically limited the number of spectators allowed at events to counter the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

People have also been urged to limit their socialization over the New Years period as part of measures Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon deemed necessary to slow the spread of Covid-19.

A healthcare professional gives a booster at a vaccination center at Wembley Stadium, London. Britain’s Health Secretary has refused to rule out tighter restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise in Omicron infections. Reuters

Outdoor events, including the derby between Glasgow football clubs Celtic and Rangers, will be limited to 500 people. Indoor events will be limited to 200 people seated or 100 people standing.

As difficult as it is, please follow these tips over the New Years, minimize Hogmanay’s socialization as much as possible, Ms. Sturgeon said.

If we follow all of the tips for minimizing the contact we have outside of our own homes, we will help limit the spread of infections.

This is the foundation of our plan for the immediate period ahead.

The measures will take effect on December 26 and will continue for at least three weeks.

This will, of course, render sports matches, including football, without spectators during that three-week period, Ms Sturgeon said.

And that will also mean that the large-scale Hogmanay celebrations, including those planned here in our capital, will not take place.

I know how disappointing it will be for those who look forward to these events, and for the organizers of them.

It follows similar measures in Wales which will force indoor and outdoor events to go behind closed doors from Boxing Day.

The UK reported 90,629 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with the total number of infections in the past seven days 63% higher than the week before.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has set up a $ 1 billion ($ 1.33 billion) business support program to deal with the impact of Omicron. This includes one-time grants of up to 6,000 for affected businesses and the government covering sick pay for Covid-related absences for small and medium-sized businesses.

Jeremy Farrar, medical researcher and director of the Wellcome Trust charitable foundation, said Omicron “is spreading incredibly fast.”

“It’s a phenomenal variant, the transmission is incredibly high, but there is a great deal of uncertainty,” he told the BBC.

