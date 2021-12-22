Trump “very grateful” for Biden’s praise for Operation Warp Speed





Former President Donald Trump was very grateful and surprised that President Biden publicly credited his administration’s role in helping to quickly deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to the American people.

Trump shared his reaction in an interview Tuesday night with Fox News after Biden made the White House remarks earlier while discussing updates to the federal response to the pandemic.

Thanks to the previous administration and our scientific community, America was one of the first countries to receive the vaccine, Biden said.

Thanks to my administration and the hard work of the Americans, we conducted a deployment that made America one of the world leaders in gunfire, the President added.

The Trumps administration has helped develop the three US-approved COVID-19 vaccines by injecting billions into research and development through Operation Warp Speed.

Former President Donald Trump “was surprised to hear” that President Joe Biden has acknowledged his role in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine Photo / Evan Vucci

“I’m very grateful for this, I was surprised to hear it,” Trump told Fox News of Biden’s praise.

“I think it was a great thing and I think it makes a lot of people happy.”

President Joe Biden congratulated his predecessor Donald Trump for announcing that he had received the COVID-19 booster. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Biden, during his comments at the White House, also praised Trump for securing the recall.

Trump revealed on Sunday that he received the third blow at an event with Bill OReilly – eliciting boos from some in the crowd.

Former President Donald Trump says warrants will not encourage Americans to get vaccinated.AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty

The former president told Fox News Americans must embrace the vaccine.

Trump also said “tone” and “confidence” are key factors in getting Americans vaccinated – not warrants.

