Modi at the Prayagraj Rally – The New Indian Express





Through PTI PRAYAGRAJ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Cabinet decision to increase the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 was aimed at giving women equal opportunities. Speaking at a program at Prayagraj, he said: “We are making efforts to make this happen because women want time to continue their education, to have equal opportunities. But some are troubled by this decision. “ He also said that the Center had transferred Rs 1,000 crore to self-help group bank accounts for the benefit of around 16 lakh women. Focusing on the well-being of women and women-centered programs have always been the main objective of the BJP, said Prime Minister Modi. Addressing a program to Prayagraj. #NariShaktiDeshKiShakti https://t.co/2njX6mz9zB Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2021 The amount was transferred under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 self-help groups (SHG) receiving a community investment fund of Rs 1.10 lakh each and 60 000 of these groups receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 each. The mission aims to provide women, especially those at the grassroots, with the necessary skills, incentives and resources. The program, which saw the participation of more than two Lakh women, was also attended by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. Modi has also released over 20 crore rupees to over 1 lakh beneficiaries under the “Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Program”, which provides a conditional cash transfer to a girl at different stages of her life. The total payment is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 202 nutritional supplement manufacturing units in 43 districts. These units are funded by SHGs and will be built at a cost of around Rs 1 crore per unit. He also said that 25 lakh of the 30 lakh houses allocated under Prime Minister Awas Yojana are registered on behalf of women in Uttar Pradesh. Some members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) have recently made negative comments on the issue. In an apparent search against SP rule in the state, the prime minister said: “Five years ago the Mafia ruled the roads of Uttar Pradesh. The worst victims were our sisters and our daughters. It was difficult for them to move. on the roads and go to schools and colleges. But Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath put these thugs in their rightful place. The SP, which was in power from 2012 to 2017, was replaced by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Welcoming the Adityanath government, the Prime Minister said: “In Uttar Pradesh there is now security, rights and opportunities (for women). I am convinced that with the blessings of our mothers and sisters, no one will push the state back into darkness again. . Come and take an oath from this pious land of Prayagraj that Uttar Pradesh will progress. “

