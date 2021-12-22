President Joko Widodo’s inauguration of Pidekso reservoir delayed





WONOGIRI President Joko Widodo did not inaugurate the Pidekso reservoir today, Tuesday, 12/21. The inauguration date is still awaiting information from the presidential secretariat. Project Manager Pidekso Reservoir PT PP Nur Eko said that until Monday (12/20) afternoon his party had not received any certainty when President Jokowi would inaugurate the Pidekso Reservoir. The initial plan was that the inauguration would take place on the beautiful date of 12-21-2021. “He (the president) seems to want to attend. But as to the date, we have no certainty, “he said. Nur was also unable to confirm whether the inauguration would take place this year. Because, after December 25, there may be restrictions on community activities. Nur added that the progress of the Pidekso Dam has now reached 95%. On October 14, the reservoir was already filled with water. “The reservoir flooding process has reached 70 percent. The water level of the Pidekso reservoir is currently 180.5 meters above sea level, ”he said. The maximum altitude of the Pidekso reservoir is at an altitude of 185 meters above sea level, so less than 4.5 meters reached the maximum altitude, while the maximum capacity of the Pidekso reservoir is 25 million kibik meters. Bengawan Solo River Basin Center (BBWS BS) Director Agus Rudyanto agrees that the dam construction progress has reached 95 percent and is just awaiting its inauguration. For your information, the Pidekso reservoir project has been launched since 2018 with a total fund of around IDR 700 billion. Initially, construction of the reservoir was to be completed in December 2022. However, the target was accelerated until December 2021. The Pidekso reservoir is able to provide irrigation for 1,500 hectares of rice fields in the sub-districts of Giriwoyo and Baturetno. In addition, it is useful to supply raw water up to 300 cubic meters per second, for flood control, fishing and tourism. (al / wa / dam)

