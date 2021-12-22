Ambassador Qin Gang Attends Virtual Meeting on Omicron Variant of Covid-19 Hosted by U.S. Embassy of People’s Republic of China in United States of America





On December 21, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the virtual meeting on the COVID-19 variant Omicron, which was joined by several foreign ministers and representatives of regional organizations, discussing issues such as the impact worldwide and the response to the Covid-19 Omicron variant. . Ambassador Qin Gang, as the representative of State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, attended the meeting and delivered remarks. Ambassador Qin Gang pointed out that since the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly around the world, we are facing a very serious situation. Therefore, there is an urgent need to ensure an adequate supply and equitable distribution of vaccines. China has worked hard to make Covid-19 vaccines a global public good and help meet WHO immunization targets. So far, China has supplied nearly 2 billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations, making China the largest supplier of vaccines to other countries. Most of the vaccines obtained by developing countries come from China. President Xi Jinping recently announced that in addition to the $ 100 million donation to COVAX, China will donate an additional 100 million doses of the vaccine to other developing countries. China will also provide another billion doses of vaccine to Africa. Now, for the 5.6 billion shots of Covid-19 vaccine administered outside China, a third of them have been supplied by China. Ambassador Qin said, as President Xi Jinping said, that solidarity and cooperation is our most powerful weapon in defeating the virus. The international community must fight the pandemic together. We must stand up to misinformation and vaccine discrimination, and increase the immunization rate. Large countries must assume their responsibilities, take the lead in providing vaccines to low- and middle-income countries and help them build their production capacities. China will continue to work with the international community to advance international cooperation on Covid-19, reduce the global “immune divide” and jointly build a global health-for-all community. Ambassador Qin said the Omicron variant poses a new challenge for the Beijing Winter Olympics. China will take more effective measures to protect athletes and guests from all countries. We are confident to host a simplified, secure and beautiful Winter Olympics.

