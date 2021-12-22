Trump announces press conference in Mar-a-Lago on January 6





Trump has said he will hold a press conference in Mar-a-Lago on January 6. He announced the event, which marks the anniversary of the siege of the Capitol, in a statement Tuesday. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced plans to mark the day as well. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he would hold a press conference at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, Florida on January 6, a year after a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol. American.

“Why isn’t the unselected committee of highly partisan political hackers investigating the CAUSE of the January 6 protest, which was the 2020 rigged presidential election?” Trump wrote in a statement.

Trump was apparently referring to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, which interviewed at least 300 people and recently discovered text messages from Fox hosts Donald Trump Jr. News and lawmakers to the former White House chief. Mark Meadows staff on the day of the attack.

The former president went on to say the committee wanted to “get as far away as possible” from allegations of a rigged presidential election in 2020 before asking supporters to “look at what is happening now” in several US states. It was unclear what Trump was referring to.

He then lambasted “RINO”, an acronym for “Republican in Name Only”, presumably referring to his opponents within the party, such as Republican representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who sit on the January 6 committee.

“In many ways, a RINO is worse than a radical leftist Democrat,” Trump said, “because you don’t know where they’re coming from and you have no idea how bad they really are. our country”.

He added, “The good news is that there are fewer and fewer RINOs left as we elect strong Patriots who love America.” Trump has endorsed a main challenger to Cheney, and he and other Republicans have decided to punish 13 House Republicans who resisted the party leadership and voted for a bipartisan infrastructure bill last month.

“I will have a press conference on January 6 in Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more,” he said. “Until then, remember, the uprising took place on November 3, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6.”

Despite Trump’s claims, many of his supporters were armed when they stormed the Capitol almost a year ago. About 140 officers were injured in the attack and five people died in the riot. Officer Michael Fanone, a DC police officer who responded to the riot, said in July he was dragged and beaten unconscious by Trump followers.

More than 700 people have been charged in connection with the riot.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a “Dear Colleague” letter Monday that Congress would seek to mark the events of that day with a “full program of events.”

These events, according to Pelosi, will include discussions with historians about “today’s account,” a chance for members of Congress to share their experiences and thoughts from that day, and vigils. She added that the events would be broadcast live.

“As always, we will continue to work with the House historian to establish and preserve our records in this regard,” Pelosi said.

The White House also said it plans to mark the day, although no details were provided. The US Senate is expected to sit on January 6, although at least one senator has expressed reservations about the plans.

