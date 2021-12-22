Susan Collins Believes The Post-Trump GOP Era Is Coming!





Republican John Thune has a problem. Hes served three terms to represent South Dakota in the Senate as a conventionally conservative lawmaker close to the leadership. And it seems that hanging around to see if he can succeed Mitch McConnell as GOP leader in the Senate is the main reason he ran for office again at the age of 60 (apparently his wife hates Washington , which ultimately happens to most politicians).

But according to the New York Times, Thune’s biggest problem is deciding whether he wants to fight for the leadership position knowing that part of his reward for winning would be a forced submission to Donald Trump:

Part of Mr Thunes’ reluctance is due to Mr Trump and the potential of the former president who lashed out against Mr Thune earlier this year when the senator rejected his attempts to overturn the elections to intervene in the primary race for the South Dakota Senate. But the most important factor could be the longer-term prospect of taking control of the Republican Senate caucus with Mr. Trump still behind the scenes or as the party’s standard bearer in 2024.

Susan Collins, one of Thune’s friends and colleagues who pressured him to stick around, said something striking about the Trump factor in Thune’s calculations:

We just have to get through that until the post-Donald Trump era, which I believe is coming, Ms. Collins said, lamenting that the former presidents haranguing the leader, Mitch, have gotten worse of late.

The idea that there would soon be a post-Donald Trump era in GOP politics was a common sentiment (if not always expressed publicly) in 2016, when many saw him as an accidental presidential candidate, and again to some of the many weak points of his presidency. When it looked like he would likely be waxed by Joe Biden in 2020, the perception of Trump as an aberration that would give way to vintage Reagan-style conservatives picked up a bit. And in early 2021, when scores of Republicans, including Thune, refused to accept Trump’s stolen election demands and insurgent speeches, it again emerged that the 45th president could go insignificant.

It certainly doesn’t look like it now, with Trump being the front-runner for a party-backed comeback offer in 2024, with elite and grassroots Republicans embracing or tolerating his subversive and deceptive views on 2020. Even if Trump decides not to. not running in 2024, he has showcased and garnered mass support for an authoritarian-populist POV that repudiates mainstream conservative Republican ideology on just about everything other than hatred of the government and its most needy beneficiaries, their plutocratic economic political leanings and their comfort levels with racists and theocrats (not to mention racist theocrats). Susan Collins is 69 years old; she is unlikely to survive Trumpism as the dominant view in her party.

The truth is, the old bunch of Trump-skeptical conservatives are modest in the House and shrink in their natural habit in the Senate:

Following the retirement of GOP Senators, including Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio and Roy Blunt of Missouri, Mr. Thunes’ departure would be perhaps the most revealing outing to date of a Traditional Senate Republican who has become frustrated with the political environment of the capital and the ex-presidents demands loyalty.

Right now, the Republican Senate primaries in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Missouri are more Trump contests than you that will tip a new triumphant majority in the Senate to the hard right of MAGA or keep Democrats in check. It’s understandable that Thune doesn’t want to be responsible for these people’s feuds, with Trump looking over his shoulder. And unlike Collins, he can perhaps understand that the post-Trump era may not begin until 2028 or even later, as Trumpism maintains its ugly hold over his party. It is high time to imagine that man and his hateful and hateful worldview will go away without a vicious fight.

