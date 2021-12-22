Indonesia seeks $ 187 billion in upstream oil and gas investment





The Indonesian government estimates that $ 187 billion must be invested in its upstream sector to meet its 2030 oil and gas production targets of 1 million barrels per day of oil and 12 billion cubic feet per day of gas. However, that goal seems ambitious with large investors looking to pull out of Indonesia’s oil and gas industry. In 2020, oil production averaged 743,000 barrels per day, down 7.2% year on year, and gas production was 63.2 billion cubic meters, down 6.8% on one year, according to data from BPs Statistical Review of World Energy. The goal of increasing national oil and gas production by 2030 is unattainable if there is no increase in investment. An investment of around $ 187 billion is needed from 2021 to 2030, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said in a statement earlier this week. Indonesia loses another CIO as ConocoPhillips pulls out in $ 1.3 billion deal He said this translates into an annual investment need of around $ 18 billion

per year over a period of 10 years. This means that there is a large gap, as the investments made average between $ 10 billion and $ 11 billion per year. Arifin warned that rising global crude prices do not necessarily increase upstream oil and gas investment. As international oil companies reorient their investments towards new and renewable energy sectors, it is more difficult for the oil and gas industry to attract investment. In addition, significant foreign investors are already pulling out of Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas sector. The recently announced departure of ConocoPhillips extends the list of global oil and gas companies leaving Indonesia. ConocoPhillips sold its stake in the Corridor block to Medco Energi. TotalEnergies is already gone, and Chevron is looking to sell its Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD), while Shell is trying to sell its share of the Masela project, also known as Abadi. The departure of ConocoPhillips raises a myriad of questions, including the investment climate in Indonesia’s oil and gas sector. Pak Pri Agung Rahmanto, energy and petroleum economist at Universitas Trisakti and founder of the Reforminer Institute, revealed that over the past decade, the sector has become less competitive than those in other countries. . As a result, Indonesia is unable to attract large-scale investment from major international oil companies (IOCs). Unfortunately, much of the blame is self-inflicted. Onerous regulations, controlled selling prices, PSC contracts that have not encouraged innovation and, of course, corruption at all levels make it difficult to justify investing in Indonesia’s oil sector. It can be reversed. But requires real commitment. Reputation takes time to recover, said Vivek Chandra, LNG entrepreneur and general manager of Texas LNG, in a Linkedin article on the state of the upstream sector of Indonesia. Recommended for you Start of BP Tangguh LNG train 3 delayed again, according to SKK Migas

