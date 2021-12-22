Politics
President urges Xiamen to deepen reform, opening up
President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the need for the Xiamen Special Economic Zone to deepen reforms and opening up at all levels, promote high-quality growth and work for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait. .
Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Xiamen SEZ in Xiamen province. Fujian.
Xi urged the city, where he was vice-mayor between 1985 and 1988, to adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, to be based on a new stage of development, to implement the new development philosophy and to serve and integrate into the new development paradigm.
Xi said the city must take the initiative to achieve socialist modernization and make a greater contribution to building a modern socialist nation and achieving the country’s second centenary goal.
Xi praised the SEZ for innovating, leading innovative practices and making historic progress in various respects, adding that the city has played a unique role in promoting national reunification.
This fully justifies the Party’s decision to create the SEZ, he said.
A ceremony was held in Xiamen on Tuesday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the SEZ.
Vice President Wang Qishan said that the success of the area demonstrates the strength of the Party leadership and the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, and shows the bright prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
Wang said the city should make further progress in deepening reforms, widening openness, pursuing high-quality growth and improving the standard of living of the people.
It is important to relentlessly follow and strengthen the overall leadership of the SEZ Party, which is a key political guarantee for its development, he added.
Xiamen, a city close to Jinmen, a county and a small island attached to Taiwan, has experienced phenomenal growth over the past four decades.
The area’s GDP jumped to 638.4 billion yuan ($ 100.2 billion) in 2020, from 640 million yuan 40 years ago, and its tax revenues increased from 183 million yuan in 1981 to 135.1 billion yuan last year.
The SEZ has also become a key hub in high-tech sectors and a powerhouse of foreign trade, with a total volume of imports and exports reaching 691.58 billion yuan last year.
Cui Yonghui, secretary of the CPC Xiamen Municipal Committee, said Xi left a precious legacy and key pragmatic results were achieved during his three-year tenure in the city.
“What is particularly special is that Secretary-General Xi, as an important leader, pioneer and builder of the SEZ during his pioneering period, showed special attachment to this land,” he said. declared.
As vice mayor, Xi led the development of the city’s social and economic development strategy for the period 1985-2000.
Xi also presented a key vision for the city to improve its infrastructure development.
When Xiamen hosted the ninth BRICS summit in 2017, the president also urged the city to develop into a modern, internationalized metropolis.
Xi’s high expectations have prompted officials and residents of the city to step up to their missions and translate his visions into reality, Cui said.
Zheng Limou, chairman of Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd, a Xiamen-based molecular diagnostics company, said at the ceremony that the city stood out with its inclusive environment for innovation.
“Over the past four decades, Xiamen has fostered a business environment consistent with market principles, the rule of law and international standards, and strived to create a better climate for innovation and talent,” did he declare.
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202112/21/WS61c17a0da310cdd39bc7caae.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]