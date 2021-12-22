President urges Xiamen to deepen reform, opening up

An aerial view of Xiamen in east China’s Fujian Province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]



President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the need for the Xiamen Special Economic Zone to deepen reforms and opening up at all levels, promote high-quality growth and work for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait. .

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Xiamen SEZ in Xiamen province. Fujian.

Xi urged the city, where he was vice-mayor between 1985 and 1988, to adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, to be based on a new stage of development, to implement the new development philosophy and to serve and integrate into the new development paradigm.

Xi said the city must take the initiative to achieve socialist modernization and make a greater contribution to building a modern socialist nation and achieving the country’s second centenary goal.

Xi praised the SEZ for innovating, leading innovative practices and making historic progress in various respects, adding that the city has played a unique role in promoting national reunification.

This fully justifies the Party’s decision to create the SEZ, he said.

A ceremony was held in Xiamen on Tuesday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the SEZ.

Vice President Wang Qishan said that the success of the area demonstrates the strength of the Party leadership and the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, and shows the bright prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Wang said the city should make further progress in deepening reforms, widening openness, pursuing high-quality growth and improving the standard of living of the people.

It is important to relentlessly follow and strengthen the overall leadership of the SEZ Party, which is a key political guarantee for its development, he added.

Xiamen, a city close to Jinmen, a county and a small island attached to Taiwan, has experienced phenomenal growth over the past four decades.

The area’s GDP jumped to 638.4 billion yuan ($ 100.2 billion) in 2020, from 640 million yuan 40 years ago, and its tax revenues increased from 183 million yuan in 1981 to 135.1 billion yuan last year.

The SEZ has also become a key hub in high-tech sectors and a powerhouse of foreign trade, with a total volume of imports and exports reaching 691.58 billion yuan last year.

Cui Yonghui, secretary of the CPC Xiamen Municipal Committee, said Xi left a precious legacy and key pragmatic results were achieved during his three-year tenure in the city.

“What is particularly special is that Secretary-General Xi, as an important leader, pioneer and builder of the SEZ during his pioneering period, showed special attachment to this land,” he said. declared.

As vice mayor, Xi led the development of the city’s social and economic development strategy for the period 1985-2000.

Xi also presented a key vision for the city to improve its infrastructure development.

When Xiamen hosted the ninth BRICS summit in 2017, the president also urged the city to develop into a modern, internationalized metropolis.

Xi’s high expectations have prompted officials and residents of the city to step up to their missions and translate his visions into reality, Cui said.

Zheng Limou, chairman of Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd, a Xiamen-based molecular diagnostics company, said at the ceremony that the city stood out with its inclusive environment for innovation.

“Over the past four decades, Xiamen has fostered a business environment consistent with market principles, the rule of law and international standards, and strived to create a better climate for innovation and talent,” did he declare.