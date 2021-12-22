Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew made several trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane





Recently released flight logs show former President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom all traveled on the private plane of accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors have released 118 journal pages as evidence in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime partner of Epstein, who is charged with six federal counts, including one of child sex trafficking. She pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Newspapers show Trump made several trips on Epstein’s plane in the 1990s – six more than previously disclosed – when Clinton and Prince Andrew’s flights were already common knowledge.

Trump traveled privately from Epstein four times in 1993 and once a year in 1994, 1995, and 1997.

This 1997 theft had already been disclosed.

In a June 1994 logbook, Trump’s name appears alongside “Marla” – presumably his then-wife, Marla Maples – his then-daughter, Tiffany, and a nanny.

Trump’s son Eric was listed on an August 1995 flight from Palm Beach to New York. Eric Trump would have been 11 years old at the time of this theft.

While records show Trump traveled on Epstein’s plane seven times, former President Clinton has been a passenger at least nine times, although the extent of his trips on Epstein’s plane has already been reported.

Trump and Clinton have not been charged with any involvement in the alleged crimes of Epstein and Maxwell.

Prince Andrew, second son of UK Queen Elizabeth II, was also named in the flight logs released on Monday. Her name appears twice in February 1999. An April 1998 entry indicates that Epstein met the Prince’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. Prince Andrew had previously been reported to have traveled on Epstein’s plane four times.

Virginia Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her three times when she was under 18. Giuffre accused Epstein and Maxwell of loaning her to powerful men. The prince has denied the allegations.

The flight logs released Monday also list other personalities flying on Epstein’s plane, including former US Senator George Mitchell (D-MN), lawyer Alan Dershowitz and violinist Itzhak Perlman.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and charged with conspiring to sexually exploit vulnerable girls. He died in prison in August 2019 and his death was classified as suicide.

Pleadings in Maxwell’s trial were held on Monday and the jury is expected to resume deliberations on Tuesday morning.

Newsweek has requested comments from Clinton, Trump and Buckingham Palace.

A composite image shows former President Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and Prince Andrew. The three men were listed in the flight logs of Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane. Getty Images

