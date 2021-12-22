PM Modi will visit Varanasi again on Thursday, inaugurating several projects | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to polling place Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday on what will be the second trip to his parliamentary constituency in 10 days, and will launch and lay the cornerstones of several projects of a worth several million rupees, his office announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi was in Prayagraj, state Tuesday to participate in a program where he was transferred 1000 crore in the bank accounts of self-help groups benefiting about 16 lakh women. Prime Minister Modi, who visited the holy city to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13, will launch several development initiatives around 1 p.m. in Varanasi.

Among them, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Banas Dairy Sankul at the UP State Industrial Development Authority food park in the Karkhiyaon region of Varanasi.

Spread over 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of approximately 475 crores and will have a processing facility for 5 lakh liter of milk per day. This will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers in the region by creating new opportunities for them, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The Prime Minister will also digitally transfer approximately Bonus of 35 crore on bank accounts of over 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy.

He will then lay the foundation stone of a biogas-based electricity production plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union plant in Ramnagar. The Prime Minister will also launch a portal and logo dedicated to the dairy conformity assessment system, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

In another effort to reduce land tenure issues at the local level, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute the Gharauni rural residential rights dossier under the Union Ministry’s Swamitva program of Panchayati Raj, to more than 20 Lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh, PMO said.

The program will also see the Prime Minister inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth more than 870 crore in the holy city. This will further strengthen the ongoing 360 degree transformation of Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will then inaugurate several urban development projects, in particular those aimed at redeveloping the districts of Old Kashi, a parking lot and a surface park in Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, a wastewater treatment plant in the village of Ramna and the supply of advanced surveillance cameras as part of the Smart City mission.

The Interuniversity Training Center for Teachers of Union Ministries of Education, built at a cost of around 107 crore, and a teacher training center at the Central Institute for Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over 7 crore, will be among other projects that will be inaugurated by PM Modi. The residential apartments and staff quarters of BHU and ITI Karaundi will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The PMO said that a hostel for doctors, one for nurses and a foster home amounting to 130 crore at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

It will inaugurate an integrated Ayush hospital with 50 beds in Bhadrasi. It will also lay the groundwork for Government College of Homeopathic Medicine 49 Cr in tehsil Pindra as part of Ayush mission.

On the same day, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for two road widening projects from 4 to 6 lanes for the Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads, which will improve the connectivity of Varanasi and be a step towards solving the problem of traffic congestion. from the city.

To boost the tourism potential of the holy city, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate phase 1 of the tourism development project linked to the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.

A rapid breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, a regional benchmark laboratory in the village of Payakpur and an avocado building in Pindra are the other projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.