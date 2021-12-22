Despite consumer coup, China remains firm on severe COVID-19 restrictions

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s strict COVID-19 policy is weighing on consumption and shaking up foreign businesses, but its effectiveness and the imperative to maintain stability as a sensitive year approaches means Beijing will stick to its approach, experts say.

China has reported only one COVID-19-related death this year, maintaining a hard line even as many other countries ease restrictions, imposing targeted closures and travel restrictions even when they disrupt economies local.

Avoiding major epidemics is particularly critical in a year when Beijing hosts both the Winter Olympics and the Communist Party Congress once every five years, when President Xi Jinping is expected to win a third term as secretary of the left.

Beijing was quick to polish its record in the fight against COVID-19, which a government white paper has described as one of the “most significant achievements” of its governance model – and often points to the high number deaths elsewhere, particularly in the United States.

“Stability is the number one priority next year,” said Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank (China). “Relaxing the zero tolerance policy will not help this goal.”

The rapid emergence of the Omicron variant, which is already pushing back or suspending plans to reopen many countries, will most likely strengthen Beijing’s position. China has reported several cases of imported Omicron and one transmitted locally.

China “cannot lower its guard to the slightest degree” against the new variant, Lei Zhenglong, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday.

The international spotlight will be on Beijing when the Winter Games begin on February 4, before the October Party Congress is the political highlight of the year.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that the National Hockey League will not send its players to compete in the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Olympics due to concerns over COVID-19.

Experts, meanwhile, expressed concern about the number of unvaccinated elderly people and the effectiveness of vaccines in use in the country, which has yet to approve foreign vaccines such as those made by Pfizer and Moderna.

Even though 80% of people over the age of 60 were vaccinated at the end of November, according to Zheng Zhongwei, another NHC official, there are around 50 million left in this age group, more than the Spanish population.

Peter Wang, professor of epidemiology at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, said that the “relatively low” efficacy of Chinese vaccines and uncertainty over how long they should be protected would most likely make China reluctant to an upcoming opening.

Efficacy readings based on clinical trials for the two major Chinese vaccines, manufactured by Sinopharm and Sinovac, ranged between 50% and 83.5% against symptomatic disease. This is below the figures of more than 90% for the pictures of Pfizer and Moderna.

Two recent studies have shown that the antibody response of both vaccines was weaker against Omicron than against some older versions of the virus, but it is still unclear how the variant would affect the overall effectiveness of the vaccines.

WORST SCENARIO

COVID-19 policies are credited with helping the country’s industrial sector by preventing widespread factory closings and keeping the export machine humming.

The boom in exports, supported by strong demand for goods from COVID-hit and stranded economies, has boosted the country’s growth in 2021, reaching double-digit growth every month so far.

However, Louis Kuijs, head of Asian economics at Oxford Economics, says the blow to consumption is now likely to outweigh the benefits.

Retail sales rose only 3.9% in November, well below pre-pandemic trends. The catering and hotel sectors were particularly affected.

“Today the approach is a net negative for the economy,” Kuijs said, noting that other highly vaccinated countries have switched to a “living with COVID” approach that is making growth increasingly resistant to new epidemics and variants.

Foreign companies have warned expatriate workers are leaving due to concerns over separation from their families, foreign chambers of commerce have reported, and it is difficult to bring in technicians or executives to upgrade factories or conclude. agreements.

“In the worst-case scenario, we fear that there will not be a significant change before the end of 2022, or even until 2023,” said Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China.

Quarantine requirements for international arrivals vary, but typically last at least two weeks and often longer. The northern city of Shenyang, for example, requires travelers to spend four weeks in quarantine and another month in “health management,” during which they are advised not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

Main COVID-19 outbreaks in China in 2021 https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA/dwpkrerrdvm/chart.png

On the other side of the equation, an intolerably high number of deaths could occur if China immediately relaxes controls without higher vaccination coverage for the elderly, said NHC’s Zheng.

China, where the pandemic first appeared in the central city of Wuhan, has officially reported only 4,636 deaths, far below many other countries and a tiny fraction of its population, and relatively few in the country of 1.41 billion have been infected.

Preparing the population for a surge in the number of cases would be essential when Beijing does eventually open up, said Hsu Li Yang, professor of infectious diseases at the National University of Singapore.

“You have to be prepared for this once you open up, the virus would spread across the country as it is almost impossible to contain it,” Hsu said, adding that slowing transmission measures such as Isolation of infections from healthy people might still be necessary. .

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Jane Wardell and Gerry Doyle)