Move to increase the age of marriage for girls causing pain to some: PM Narendra Modi | Allahabad News





PRAYAGRAJ: “Everyone sees who has problems with the decision to raise the age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, attacking opposition parties during the meeting. an event in Prayagraj for the empowerment of women on Tuesday.

We are trying to increase the age of marriage for girls to 21 so that they have time to study and progress. The country is making this decision for its daughters. Everyone sees who has problems with this, he said, adding that women are happy with the government’s decision to increase the age of marriage, but it has caused pain for some. ”

Party MPs Samajwadi Shafiqur Rehman Barq and ST Hasan recently commented negatively on the Centre’s decision to increase the legal age of marriage for girls, although party chairman Akhilesh Yadav has distanced himself from their views. statements.

Prayagraj has been an iconic city to show the strength of women’s empowerment. Now it is the witness of a Kumbh of empowered women who showed up at this event, he said at the event attended by more than 2.5 lakh women.

Commending the state government on the front of law and order, especially the measures taken for the safety of women, Modi said that five years ago, the roads of the UP had mafiaraj and criminals ruled the government.

The women of UP were the biggest victims of this state of affairs. Mothers and daughters were even unable to move freely, including going to school or college. They couldn’t even report crimes at police stations or say anything, as phone calls in support of rapists and criminals rang immediately. However, Yogi Adityanath’s government sent these criminals to their rightful place (prison), the prime minister said.

Of the 30 lakhs of houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) in the state, 25 lakhs were registered in the names of female beneficiaries, he said.

He also interacted with correspondent banks (BC) -sakhis, women’s self-help groups preparing additional nutritious food manufacturing units, and beneficiaries of the Kanya Sumangala program.

Now, with the help of the BC-sakhis, the banks have reached the villages. Those who have to withdraw money from direct benefit schemes no longer have to leave the villages. For those who think that this is not a big task, I want to tell them that the government of Uttar Pradesh has put the responsibility of a transaction of 75,000 crore rupees in BC-sakhis, he said. he declares.

The more transactions in a village, the more will be their income. Many of these BC-sakhis are the ones who didn’t have a bank account but now have the power of digital banking, he said.

Criticizing previous governments, he said that now the rate of development of the state cannot be stopped by anyone. “Now the women have decided that they will not let previous governments return. The security and honor accorded to women in the Twin Engine Government (BJP) is unprecedented, the prime minister said.

The formation of the BJP government in 2014 has restored women’s confidence and energy, he said, adding that programs such as “beti padhao, beti bachao” have been successful in raising awareness and preventing gender-selective abortions. .

Modi said that more than 2 million women have benefited from the Matra Vandan program, in which Rs 50.00 is shown in the accounts of pregnant women. To ensure that girls’ dropout rate drops, he said separate toilets have been built and sanitary napkins distributed free of charge.

We opened accounts for the girls under the Sukanya Samriddhi program and the interest rates remained high. Millions of toilets have been built under the ‘Swachh Bharat program’, free gas connections have been provided under the Ujjwala program and under the Ayushman program, a free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh is provided, he said.

He lamented that for decades home and property had been seen as the right of men only. In families where there was no property in the name of women for generations, they now have a house in their name. This is a real empowerment of women. In the village, the “swamitva project” is underway in which property papers have been handed over to house owners and women have priority, he said. The state government will map the houses in the village and give property papers to the women, Modi said.

This is our attempt to provide equal rights to women as we have done through programs like Ujjwala and Swachh Bharat to build toilets, the prime minister said, highlighting the measures of Central and Central governments. the UP like the triple talaq law, Kanya Sumangla Yojana and the crackdown on criminals to help women.

Modi paid tribute to the dean of Hindi literature Acharya Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi on the occasion of his death anniversary.

The PM transferred 1000 crore rupees to self-help group (SHG) bank accounts for the benefit of around 16 lakh women. He also released more than 20 crore rupees to more than a lakh of beneficiaries of the “Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program”, which provides a conditional cash transfer to a girl at different stages of her life and also laid the foundation stone. 202 additional nutritional product manufacturing units in 43 neighborhoods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/allahabad/move-to-raise-girls-marriage-age-causing-pain-to-some-pm-narendra-modi/articleshow/88417283.cms

